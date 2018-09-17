Emmys prep: See how stars are getting ready for TV's biggest night

The Emmy Awards are here!

The biggest night in TV marks the official kick off to awards season, which means everyone wants to look their absolute best on the red carpet.

To get ready, celebs enlist the help of trainers, stylists, hair pros, makeup artists, nail technicians and more. And lucky for us, they love to share behind-the-scenes pics of their extensive glam process on social media. Here’s what they’re sharing:

Mandy Moore

“Emmy prep at home!” the This Is Us actress sang to the camera as she got her hair blown out before the big show.

Issa Rae

The Emmy presenter and Lead Actress nominee teased her silvery smoky eye as her makeup artist Joanna Simkin blended in Covergirl highlighter on Issa’s temples using a beautyblender.

Jessica Biel

The Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie nominee got some squats in at the gym a few days before the show.

“Hey, Emmy, my butt is coming for you. (Assuming I can walk after these pistol squats) 😬,” Jessica captioned the Instagram video.

Thandie Newton

The Supporting Actress nominee started off her Emmys Monday by sharing a fresh-faced selfie with her hair wrapped up in a towel before getting her glam session started.

Sara Bareilles

The Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie nominee documented her pre-Emmys pedi and said, “It’s the day of the Emmys and I just got my nails done. And I’ve been bursting into tears spontaneously all day so either it is my period or a premonition.”

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us actress got some final touches done to her makeup before heading out for the red carpet.

Heidi Klum

In case you ever wondered how stars manage to keep their gorgeous gowns looking perfect on the way to the red carpet, Heidi has the answer.

“This is how you don’t wrinkle your dress on your way to the #Emmys,” the star captioned a photo of her laying down in a limo.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.