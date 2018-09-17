Fred Armisen is wearing fangs on the Emmys red carpet

Plenty of fashion trends have already emerged on the 2018 Emmys red carpet: white, asymmetrical necklines, lots of shine. One thing that probably won’t start a trend: Fred Armisen’s vampire teeth.

The former SNL actor posed for photos with girlfriend Natasha Lyonne from Orange Is the New Black, who happened to be wearing a blood-red dress.

fred armisen's emmys look…. 😎 sucks pic.twitter.com/F8UZ821kva — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 17, 2018

Armisen currently stars alongside Maya Rudolph in the Amazon original series Forever. Could his Dracula-vibes be a roundabout statement on the show? It’s a stretch, but *SPOILER ALERT* his character does end up in the afterlife, and vampires are the undead, so…..? Or maybe he’s off to an early Halloween party after this. Either way, he’s succeeded in all of us noticing how quirky and random he is.

Check out all of the red carpet looks here, although sorry to report no one else has come in costume.