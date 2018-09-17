The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wins Best Comedy Emmy

For the first time this decade, a show not named Modern Family or Veep has claimed the coveted comedy Emmy.

In its first year of eligibility, the Amazon retro-comedy and critical darling The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel claimed the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy at the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Mrs. Maisel — considered by many pundits to be the frontrunner heading into the show — chronicles the adventures of a Big Apple housewife with stand-up comedy dreams (and potential) in the late-’50s.

It was a big, shiny night for the series, which boasted a whopping 14 nominations and took home five Emmys, including wins in the Lead Actress and Supporting Actress categories for Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein. Sherman-Palladino also claimed trophies for writing and directing, and last week the series picked up three other wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, in the categories of casting, music supervision, and picture editing.

Mrs. Maisel — which won two Golden Globes earlier this year, for Best Television Series and Best Actress (Brosnahan) — was competing against the largest number of comedy series nominees in Emmy history: Atlanta, Barry, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, GLOW, Silicon Valley, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.