Rachel Brosnahan wins first Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

It’s a marvelous night for Rachel Brosnahan: The star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home her first Emmy Award at the 70th annual ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday night, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

“I’ll be thanking you for the rest of my life for trusting me with your Midge,” Brosnahan said in her acceptance speech, addressing the show’s creators, Amy and Dan Sherman-Palladino. The actress also paid tribute to her titular character and made an impassioned plea to voters to turn out at the midterm elections in November. “[Mrs. Maisel is] about a woman who’s finding her voice anew,” she said. “It’s happening all over the country right now.”

Brosnahan has received rave reviews for her work on the Amazon series, and took home a Golden Globe earlier this year for playing aspiring stand-up comic Midge Maisel. She was previously nominated for an Emmy in the Guest Actress category for her portrayal of call girl Rachel Posner on House of Cards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for a second season on Amazon later this year, and early teasers see Midge going to the Catskills with her family and making strides in her comedy career.

Brosnahan beat out fellow nominees Allison Janney (Mom), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), and Issa Rae (Insecure).

Find out everything you need to know about the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, winners, and more.