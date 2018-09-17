Matthew Rhys finally wins an Emmy for The Americans

After earning three nominations since 2015 for playing former KGB spy Philip Jennings, Matthew Rhys has finally earned his first Emmy for his leading role on the FX drama The Americans.

Rhys beat out Sterling K. Brown, who won last year for playing Randall Pearson on the NBC drama This is Us, as well as Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Ed Harris (Westworld), and Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us).

After thanking the creators for this “incredible journey,” Rhys saved his last words for his costar Keri Russell, who ended up becoming his girlfriend.

“Finally, to the woman who truly got me this award,” he said. “She said, ‘If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth.’ … Thank you, more to come.”

Find out everything you need to know about the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, winners, and more.