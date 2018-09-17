Matthew Rhys finally wins an Emmy for The Americans

The Americans

type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
FX
placeholder
Lynette Rice
September 17, 2018 at 10:21 PM EDT

After earning three nominations since 2015 for playing former KGB spy Philip Jennings, Matthew Rhys has finally earned his first Emmy for his leading role on the FX drama The Americans.

Rhys beat out Sterling K. Brown, who won last year for playing Randall Pearson on the NBC drama This is Us, as well as Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Ed Harris (Westworld), and Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us).

After thanking the creators for this “incredible journey,” Rhys saved his last words for his costar Keri Russell, who ended up becoming his girlfriend.

“Finally, to the woman who truly got me this award,” he said. “She said, ‘If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth.’ … Thank you, more to come.”

Find out everything you need to know about the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, winners, and more.

The Americans

FX’s period drama—starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys—explores the the Cold War 1980s through the professional and personal lives of the Jennings family.
type
TV Show
seasons
5
Genre
Drama
run date
01/30/13
Status
In Season
Cast
Matthew Rhys,
Keri Russell
Network
FX
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
The Americans

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now