The complete list of 70th Annual Emmy Awards winners is below. Here are the winners of the categories announced during the prime-time ceremony (which will live updated throughout Monday night) as well as the winners announced during the Creative Arts ceremony (which was held Sept. 9).

The prime-time Emmy Award ceremony winners (in bold) and nominees (in order of being announced):

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Atlanta “Barbershop”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta “FUBU” Teddy Perkins

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

GLOW “Pilot”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult )

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Ricky Martin (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Waco)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

American Vandal “Clean Up”

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Twin Peaks

Black Mirror “USS Callister”

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Looming Tower “9/11”

Paterno

Patrick Melrose

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (Assassination of Gianni Versace)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jerry Before Seinfeld

The Oscars

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake • NBC • NFL Network

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Americans “Start”

The Crown “Mystery Man”

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Killing Eve “Nice Face”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown “Paterfamilias”

Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

The Handmaid’s Tale “After”

Ozark “The Toll”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

The Voice

American Ninja Warrior

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Limited Series

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

black-ish

Silicon Valley

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Barry

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS:

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Katt Williams, Atlanta

Outstanding TV Movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror

Outstanding Animated Program: Rick and Morty

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Robot Chicken

Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: GLOW

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie: Genius: Picasso

Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic): The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie: Genius: Picasso

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: James Corden’s Next James Corden

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: James Corden’s Next James Corden

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: Break A Hip • Vimeo • Shut Up, Charlie Productions

Christina Pickles as Biz

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing and Outstanding Cinematography For A Comedy Series: Will & Grace

Outstanding Special Visual Effects: Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role: The Alienist

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Godless

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More): Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less): GLOW

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Stranger Things

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Atlanta

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie: USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series: The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program: Westworld

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic): Westworld

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series: Westworld

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): Atlanta

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour): The Crown

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Barry

Outstanding Period Costumes: The Crown

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special: Game Of Thrones