The complete list of 70th Annual Emmy Awards winners is below. Here are the winners of the categories announced during the prime-time ceremony (which will live updated throughout Monday night) as well as the winners announced during the Creative Arts ceremony (which was held Sept. 9).
The prime-time Emmy Award ceremony winners (in bold) and nominees (in order of being announced):
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Atlanta “Barbershop”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta “FUBU” Teddy Perkins
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”
GLOW “Pilot”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult )
Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Letitia Wright (Black Mirror)
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Ricky Martin (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Finn Wittrock (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Waco)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
American Vandal “Clean Up”
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks
Black Mirror “USS Callister”
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Looming Tower “9/11”
Paterno
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Edie Falco (The Menendez Murders)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Darren Criss (Assassination of Gianni Versace)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Before Seinfeld
The Oscars
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake • NBC • NFL Network
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Americans “Start”
The Crown “Mystery Man”
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
Killing Eve “Nice Face”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Crown “Paterfamilias”
Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
The Handmaid’s Tale “After”
Ozark “The Toll”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
The Voice
American Ninja Warrior
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
black-ish
Silicon Valley
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Barry
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
The Americans
The Crown
Stranger Things
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS:
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Katt Williams, Atlanta
Outstanding TV Movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror
Outstanding Animated Program: Rick and Morty
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Robot Chicken
Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Crown
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Game of Thrones
Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: GLOW
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie: Genius: Picasso
Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic): The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie: Genius: Picasso
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: James Corden’s Next James Corden
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: James Corden’s Next James Corden
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: Break A Hip • Vimeo • Shut Up, Charlie Productions
Christina Pickles as Biz
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing and Outstanding Cinematography For A Comedy Series: Will & Grace
Outstanding Special Visual Effects: Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role: The Alienist
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Godless
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More): Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less): GLOW
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Stranger Things
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Atlanta
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie: USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series: The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program: Westworld
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic): Westworld
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series: Westworld
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): Atlanta
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour): The Crown
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Barry
Outstanding Period Costumes: The Crown
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special: Game Of Thrones
