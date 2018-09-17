RuPaul's Drag Race wins Best Reality Competition Series Emmy

Devan Coggan
September 17, 2018 at 10:31 PM EDT

Shante, you stay.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won Outstanding Reality Competition at the 70th annual Emmy awards.

VH1’s long-running competition show is no stranger to the Emmys, and earlier this month, RuPaul won his third consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Reality Host. This, however, is the series’ first win in the Outstanding Reality-Competition Series category.

RuPaul’s Drag Race beat out American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, The Amazing Race, The Voice, and Top Chef in the category.

