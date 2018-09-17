RuPaul, Issa Rae, Constance Wu among this year's Emmy presenters

Several celebrities will be pulling double-duty when the Emmy Awards kick off on Monday night, as this year’s list of presenters includes several people who are themselves nominated for big prizes. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee Issa Rae will be among the night’s presenters, as will Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series candidates Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss, and Sandra Oh. Samantha Bee and Jimmy Kimmel, both of them nominees for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, are also presenting.

Showtime’s new based-on-a-true-story prison escape series, Escape at Dannemora, will be represented by costars Benicio Del Toro and Patricia Arquette, as well as Ben Stiller, who directs all eight episodes of the series. Despite recently moving to big-screen fame with Crazy Rich Asians, Constance Wu will honor her Fresh Off the Boat roots by presenting as well. RuPaul, who once told Vulture “I’d rather have an enema than an Emmy” before going on to win Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program at the Creative Arts Emmys three years in a row, will also be presenting.

Other big names include Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Connie Britton (Dirty John), Angela Bassett (9-1-1), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Tina Fey, Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Hannah Gadsby (Nanette), Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Taraji P. Henson (Empire), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult), the cast of Queer Eye, Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Matt Smith (The Crown).

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost.