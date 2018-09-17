Emmys: Here is everyone who was featured in the In Memoriam

The last year has seen Hollywood lose many stars and many of those pop culture icons were remembered in the In Memoriam portion of Monday’s Emmy Awards.

Tina Fey introduced the annual segment, which both started and ended with music legend Aretha Franklin, who died last month at the age of 76. As Franklin’s version of “Amazing Grace” played, the In Memoriam paid tribute to Craig Zadan, Neil Simon, Burt Reynolds, Charlotte Rae, Steven Bochco, and Anthony Bourdain.

One controversial inclusion was John McCain, the former Republican presidential candidate who died Aug. 25 at the age of 81. During his career in office, the Arizona senator hosted a 2002 episode of Saturday Night Live and made cameos on 24 and Parks and Recreation.

Read the full list of those recognized in the In Memoriam below:

Aretha Franklin

Bernie Casey

Della Reese

Anthony Bourdain

Jerry Van Dyke

Craig Zadan

Reg E. Cathey

Steven Bochco

Dick Enberg

Lee Miller, producer

Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, producer

Bruce Margolis, producer

Jim Nabors

Bill Daily

Bob Schiller, writer

Paul Junger Witt, producer

David Ogden Stiers

John Mahoney

Hugh Wilson

Charlotte Rae

Henri Bollinger, publicist

David Cassidy

Robert Guillaume

Hugh Hefner

Marian Rees, producer

Jimmy Nickerson, stuntman

Mitzi Shore, The Comedy Store co-founder

Neil Simon

Monty Hall

Burt Reynolds

Rose Marie

John McCain

Throughout the show, stay up to date with all of EW’s Emmys coverage.