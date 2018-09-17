Emmys: Here is everyone who was featured in the In Memoriam

The last year has seen Hollywood lose many stars and many of those pop culture icons were remembered in the In Memoriam portion of Monday’s Emmy Awards.
Tina Fey introduced the annual segment, which both started and ended with music legend Aretha Franklin, who died last month at the age of 76. As Franklin’s version of “Amazing Grace” played, the In Memoriam paid tribute to Craig Zadan, Neil Simon, Burt Reynolds, Charlotte Rae, Steven Bochco, and Anthony Bourdain.
One controversial inclusion was John McCain, the former Republican presidential candidate who died Aug. 25 at the age of 81. During his career in office, the Arizona senator hosted a 2002 episode of Saturday Night Live and made cameos on 24 and Parks and Recreation.
Read the full list of those recognized in the In Memoriam below:
- Aretha Franklin
- Bernie Casey
- Della Reese
- Anthony Bourdain
- Jerry Van Dyke
- Craig Zadan
- Reg E. Cathey
- Steven Bochco
- Dick Enberg
- Lee Miller, producer
- Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, producer
- Bruce Margolis, producer
- Jim Nabors
- Bill Daily
- Bob Schiller, writer
- Paul Junger Witt, producer
- David Ogden Stiers
- John Mahoney
- Hugh Wilson
- Charlotte Rae
- Henri Bollinger, publicist
- David Cassidy
- Robert Guillaume
- Hugh Hefner
- Marian Rees, producer
- Jimmy Nickerson, stuntman
- Mitzi Shore, The Comedy Store co-founder
- Neil Simon
- Monty Hall
- Burt Reynolds
- Rose Marie
- John McCain
