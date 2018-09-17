The 70th annual Emmy Awards will take place Monday night live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in Los Angeles. The TV landscape has changed quite a bit since the awards first began 70 years ago — for one thing, physical TVs aren’t even the only way to watch this type of media anymore. These days, viewers are just as used to watching shows on their computers and smartphones as they are on big-screen TVs. Luckily, the Emmys themselves have also changed with the times. Here’s how to watch the 2018 ceremony, for viewers of all inclinations.

How to stream the Emmys online

The Emmys are being broadcast by NBC this year (hence the Monday night timing, to avoid conflict with Sunday Night Football), and thus will be available for live streaming on NBC’s website and the NBC App. The Emmys can also be streamed through subscription-based TV streaming platforms like Hulu and SlingTV via NBC.

How to watch behind-the-scenes Emmy coverage on social media

The PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will stream on PeopleTV and Twitter before the ceremony begins, but behind-the-scenes coverage will be available throughout the ceremony on various social media platforms. Facebook Live and Emmys.com will broadcast Backstage LIVE!, which will keep viewers updated on multiple key backstage locations, including the Lindt Chocolate Lounge, the Thank You Cam, the Trophy Cam, and the Interview Cam. The Emmys’ official Instagram account will feature exclusive Stories and images of winners and presenters throughout the night. Snapchat’s Discover page will also host Our Stories dedicated to “Emmys Red Carpet” and “Emmys.”

How to watch the Emmys on TV

The 2018 Emmys will be broadcast on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This year’s list of celebrity presenters include RuPaul, Issa Rae, and Constance Wu, among many others. After a hiatus last year, HBO’s Game of Thrones is back in contention, bringing the old fantasy favorite face to face with newer shows like Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (which won the top drama award last year in the absence of Westeros).

Stay tuned to EW for more Emmy coverage all night long.