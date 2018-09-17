Betty White receives standing ovation at the Emmys

In a historic, 70th anniversary year at the Emmys, it was only fitting to honor living history.

Betty White received a standing ovation during a segment honoring her at the Emmy awards where the actress reflected back on her seven-decades-long career.

“I’m just gonna quit while I’m ahead,” joked the woman dubbed the “First Lady of Television.” “It’s incredible you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

White — who’s known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland — has eight Emmy Awards to her name. She beamed as she took the stage, nodding and smiling to the audience and receiving kisses on the hand from her co-presenters.

