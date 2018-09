SNL Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost attempted to bring the jokes as dual hosts at this year’s Emmy Awards, but Twitter gave them a run for their money.

Check out some of our favorite social media reactions to TV’s biggest night. After all, the only thing better than going to the Emmys is making jokes about it from the comfort of your own couch.

the 2nd photo is me seeing the 1st photo pic.twitter.com/NSctGQiGC8 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) September 17, 2018

I am joining in with the Emmys people who are allowed to drink in their seat. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) September 18, 2018

Clhrissy Teigen ducking out of frame was funnier than anything in this monologue. #Emmys — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) September 18, 2018

Matt Smith seems like a first draft on his name. #Emmys — Brian Faas (@brian_faas) September 18, 2018

Amy Sherman-Palladino should have accepted her second award in a different hat. — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) September 18, 2018

My sexual orientation is Henry Winkler saying “Daddy won!” — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) September 18, 2018

Finn Wittrock is the best Flintstones tertiary character. — Brian Boone (@brianbooone) September 18, 2018

Saddest moment of the evening: We don't get to hear Ann Dowd say "Hooo-looo" again #Emmys — Henry Goldblatt (@HenryGoldblatt) September 18, 2018

After a certain public proposal:

Of course the Oscars director would know how to upstage the whole #Emmys ceremony. — Jason Toney (@misterjt) September 18, 2018

I’m going to get divorced at the Tonys — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 18, 2018

