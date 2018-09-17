Emmy winner Glenn Weiss shocks audience by proposing during speech

Glenn Weiss took home the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special Emmy, and one thing became clear: The guy knows how to make compelling live TV.

During his Monday night victory speech at the 70th Emmy Awards for helming the 90th Academy Awards earlier this year, Weiss noted that he was “grateful” to be on stage but the moment was “bittersweet” as his mother had just passed away two weeks ago. “Part of my heart is broken, I don’t think it will ever be repaired, but she’s in me and she always will be,” he said, before delivering the heartwarming and romantic twist of the night. “Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life, and mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend — because I want to call you my wife.”

As the audience gasped and then erupted in cheers — some even teared up (hello, Claire Foy) — Weiss’ girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, took the stage while he formally proposed. She said… yes.

Leslie Jones was one of the many impressed celebs in attendance, and tweeted her thoughts during the show.

Man that was the best speech ever! #emmys2018 pic.twitter.com/KlXF6tJB66 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 18, 2018

The surprise engagement had some staying power: Later in the show, when The Americans star Matthew Rhys claimed the trophy for Lead Actor in a Drama, he quipped that his girlfriend and fellow nominee Keri Russell said, “‘If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth.” And when Last Week Tonight won the Outstanding Variety Talk Emmy, host John Oliver thanked Weiss for making the night, saying, “You really came through.”

It truly was an award-winning moment. Watch above.