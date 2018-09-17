Colin Jost, Michael Che target Roseanne Barr, Netflix in Emmys opening monologue

Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che opened the 70th Emmy Awards with a series of rapid-fire, Weekend Update-style jokes that garnered laughs — as well as some remarkable reaction shots, thanks to Chrissy Teigen and Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry.

Jost and Che followed up the starry, tongue-in-cheek opening number about diversity in Hollywood and the industry’s turbulent year with a number of topical jokes — targets included broadcast networks’ minimal nominations compared to streaming giant Netflix, the number of people actually watching the Emmys at home, and Roseanne Barr — with the last one causing Teigen to attempt to hide when the camera turned to her and husband John Legend.

Che had just joked that anyone being nominated for performing in Roseanne is “like nominating a cop for a BET award,” when this happened:

A few minutes later, Henry delivered an equally screenshot-able reaction, when Jost quipped that Hollywood, in reaction to the growing push for representation on screen, the industry will “balance” it out by green-lighting “an all-white reboot of Atlanta, called 15 Miles Outside of Atlanta.” Henry frowned and jokingly dismissed the idea:

“TV has come a long way,” Jost concluded. “I think we can keep television going for another five, six years tops.”

