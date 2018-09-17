Bill Hader wins Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

The hottest club in Los Angeles is wherever Bill Hader will be celebrating his Emmy win.

On Monday night, the Barry star took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.

During his speech, Hader thanked his co-stars (including Emmy winner Henry Winkler), Barry co-creator Alec Berg, and his family.

“I planned nothing,” Hader told reporters backstage. “I was waiting for Ted [Danson] or Donald [Glover] and when they said my name, I legit don’t know what I said up there. I might have said something crazy.”

He added, “It’s totally surreal to me. It was surreal when we got the nominations. The whole thing is very surreal. You grow up watching the show going, ‘That’d be pretty cool and what would I say?’ And then I won and I don’t know what I said [laughs].”

The win for his portrayal of hitman-turned-aspiring actor Barry Block is the first acting Emmy for Hader, who previously won for his behind-the-scenes work on South Park. It was a busy night for the SNL vet, considering his work on Barry was also nominated for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Comedy Series.

To win the award, Hader beat out Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Donald Glover (Atlanta), and William H. Macy (Shameless).

Find out everything you need to know about the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, winners, and more.