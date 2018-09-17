Atlanta character Teddy Perkins attended the Emmys and hugged Bill Hader

Teddy Perkins is in the house!

If you were looking for Donald Glover in the audience at the 70th Emmy Awards when the winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy was announced, he was nowhere to be seen. However, you know who was there? Teddy Perkins, the creepy and reclusive Michael Jackson-esque pop star Glover supposedly played in Atlanta’s Emmy-nominated season 2 episode, which was named after the character.

Check him out below:

NBC

Not only was Teddy Perkins sitting in the audience when the award was announced, but he also got out of his seat to hug Barry‘s Bill Hader, who was heading to the stage after beating Glover for the best comedy actor Emmy. You can see that moment below:

Whether or not that was actually Glover as Teddy is unclear; however, we can say that Glover is now in the seat that was previously occupied by Teddy. Feel free to Twitter or Blogspot any of it.

