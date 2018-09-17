Ryan Murphy dedicates 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Limited Series Emmy win to hate crime victims

Ryan Murphy has done it again: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the uber-producer’s American Crime Story follow-up to the Emmy-winning The People vs. O.J. Simpson, has won the trophy for Outstanding Limited Series at the 70th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace is about homophobia, internalized and externalized,” Murphy said during his acceptance speech. “One out of every four LGBTQ people in this country will be the victim of a hate crime. We dedicate this award to them … And mostly this is for the memory of [Andrew Cunanan’s victims] Jeff [Trail] and David [Madson] and Gianni, and for all those lives taken too soon.”

FX’s anthology series’ second outing chronicled the murder of the designer and founder of the fashion house by Andrew Cunanan, a sociopath obsessed with Versace. The season featured the return of not only Murphy but also executive producers Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson. Starring Edgar Ramírez as Versace, Glee‘s Darren Criss as his killer Andrew Cunanan, Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, and Ricky Martin as Gianni’s lover Antonio D’Amico, the drama tracked the tragedy in nine episodes and aimed to explore the ways Versace and Cunanan contrasted, despite their similar backgrounds.

“They came from parents who were striving but not wealthy,” writer Tom Rob Smith (London Spy) told EW last June for the cover story. “They had the Italian-heritage connection. This feeling of being an outsider. The sexuality connection. Why does one go on to become this incredible creator and great life force, and the other young man ends up destroying so much?”

Heading into Monday night’s ceremony, The Assassination of Gianni Versace had already nabbed two Emmys for Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. The series scored 15 nominations total, including nods for Criss, Cruz, Ramírez, and Martin in the performing categories.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story beat out fellow nominees The Alienist, Genius: Picasso, Godless, and Patrick Melrose.