The first batch of Emmy Awards were distributed Saturday at the Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles, with multiple wins going to HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s The Crown, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
More golden girls will be distributed Sunday night as part of the two-night Creative Arts celebration. The big show — where the year’s Best Drama and Comedy will be announced — airs Sept. 17 on NBC.
Here are some of Saturday winners:
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Katt Williams, Atlanta
Outstanding TV Movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror
Outstanding Animated Program: Rick and Morty
Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Crown
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Game of Thrones
Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: GLOW
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Godless
