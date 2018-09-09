The first batch of Emmy Awards were distributed Saturday at the Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles, with multiple wins going to HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s The Crown, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

More golden girls will be distributed Sunday night as part of the two-night Creative Arts celebration. The big show — where the year’s Best Drama and Comedy will be announced — airs Sept. 17 on NBC.

Here are some of Saturday winners:

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Katt Williams, Atlanta

Outstanding TV Movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror

Outstanding Animated Program: Rick and Morty

Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: GLOW

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Godless

