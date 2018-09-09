John Legend scores his EGOT at the Creative Emmys 2018

John Legend finally earned his EGOT.

The star and executive producer of NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live won his first Emmy Sunday at the Creative Arts Awards — which means he now owns an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. His fellow JCS producers Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber also became members of the exclusive EGOT club for the live musical’s win in the Outstanding Variety Special category.

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Their fellow executive producer Craig Zadan, who died last month, was honored posthumously with an Emmy, as well.

Sunday’s non-televised ceremony was part two of the Creative Arts ceremony, which serves as a precursor to the big show next Monday on NBC.

Here are some of the night’s other big winners:

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul, RePaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, Host Donald Glover

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: Wild Wild Country

Outstanding Narrator: Blue Planet II

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series: Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown

Outstanding Informational Series Or Special: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program: Queer Eye

Outstanding Choreography: So You Think You Can Dance,

Mandy Moore

Here are the winners from Saturday’s ceremony.