Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has dominated the Emmys’ Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for the past six years, but luckily for this year’s batch of funny ladies, she was ineligible due to the HBO show’s extended hiatus. Louis-Dreyfus will no doubt be back in the running next year, but until then, let’s take a closer look at 2018’s Emmy nominees.

Lily Tomlin already has six Emmys (and has 25 career nominations), but we’re sure she wouldn’t mind adding another to her collection. The comedy legend earned her fourth nomination in a row this year for her portrayal of hippie art teacher Frankie on Grace and Frankie. Meanwhile, Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross is hoping to claim her first Emmy. The actress has been nominated the past three years for playing Dr. Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish. Will the third time be the charm?

Coming off a big-screen awards show sweep last year, when she won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her performance as Tonya Harding’s eccentric mother in I, Tonya, Allison Janney naturally received a nom from the Television Academy for playing recovering addict Bonnie in Mom. Janney (who has 14 Emmy nominations and seven wins under her belt) has nabbed two Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series trophies for her role in the CBS sitcom.

Pamela Adlon and Issa Rae are both nominated for shows they created, Better Things and Insecure, in which they play fictionalized versions of themselves. Adlon (who has seven career nominations to her name) was also nominated last year for playing actress/mom Sam Fox on Better Things, and she previously won an Emmy for voicing Bobby on King of the Hill. This is Rae’s first Emmy nomination, though she received two Golden Globe nominations and a Peabody Award last year for her work on Insecure.

And last but not least, Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is nominated for her work as a 1950s stand-up comic on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She received a nod in 2015 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her turn on House of Cards.

It’s hard to decide, but which of these witty women do you think should take home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series? Cast your vote below!

The winners will be announced live on the 70th annual Emmy Awards — hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che — on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.