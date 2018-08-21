With this year’s MTV Video Music Awards falling just four days after the death of Aretha Franklin last Thursday, a tribute to the legendary soul singer was in order for the show.

Madonna (whose 60th birthday also happened to be last Thursday) was on hand to present the award for Video of the Year at the end of the ceremony, and MTV called on the Queen of Pop to honor the late Queen of Soul during her moment onstage.

Before awarding the Moon Person statuette to Camila Cabello for the “Havana” music video, the Material Girl told a long-winded story about the early days of her career. Struggling to make it as a dancer, she took a musical theater audition with a group of French producers. “Why not?” she thought at the time. “The worst that can happen is I can go back to getting robbed, held at gunpoint, and being mistaken for a prostitute in my third-floor walk-up that was also a crack house.”

She nailed the dance portion of the audition but panicked when they asked her to produce sheet music and sing. “I had to think fast. My next meal was on the line,” she said. “Fortunately, one of my favorite albums was Lady Soul by Aretha Franklin. I blurted out, ‘You Make Me Feel!’ Silent. ‘You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman!’”

Long story short, Madonna sang the Aretha classic acapella, and the French producers called her a few weeks later to tell her she hadn’t gotten the job, but they wanted her to go to Paris to become a star, which she did. Then she said she left Paris because she felt like she hadn’t earned it yet.

She concluded the convoluted tale with a promise that, yes, the whole thing really was about Aretha and not just entirely about Madonna. “There is a connection!” she said. “Because none of this would have happened, could have happened without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight. I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”

Twitter was not amused by the pop star’s self-serving half-tribute to the late legend.

does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) August 21, 2018

RELATED: MTV VMAs 2018: See all the stars on the red carpet

Madonna really got up there and read us the pitch for her biopic in honor of Aretha Franklin. The audacity. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) August 21, 2018

Madonna presents an Aretha Franklin tribute by Madonna featuring Madonna with Madonna and Madonna as “Madonna” — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 21, 2018

I’m so lost. I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but I all heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise…… — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 21, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: VMAs by the Numbers

Madonna gave herself a tribute featuring Aretha. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) August 21, 2018

Whoever thought Madonna should do this Aretha Franklin tribute should be fired.

This is disrespectful beyond #VMAs — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) August 21, 2018

Let me get this straight, Madonna showed up to #VMAs2018 in traditional African clothing to salute Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul? WTF were they thinking? pic.twitter.com/UVs7YU2xJT — @Booth (@Booth) August 21, 2018

Madonna ruined the Prince Tribute on the Billboard Awards in 2016. Madonna ruined the Aretha Tribute on the #VMAs in 2018. I really never want to see her again. Ever. pic.twitter.com/rp6QCql3aR — April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2018

Madonna really gentrified an entire tribute to Aretha with more anecdotes than a Presidential candidate. You gotta be kidding me… #VMAs — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) August 21, 2018

With this year’s MTV Video Music Awards falling just four days after the death of Aretha Franklin last Thursday, a tribute to the legendary soul singer was in order for the show.

Madonna (whose 60th birthday also happened to be last Thursday) was on hand to present the award for Video of the Year at the end of the ceremony, and MTV called on the Queen of Pop to honor the late Queen of Soul during her moment onstage.

Before awarding the Moon Person statuette to Camila Cabello for the “Havana” music video, the Material Girl told a long-winded story about the early days of her career. Struggling to make it as a dancer, she took a musical theater audition with a group of French producers. “Why not?” she thought at the time. “The worst that can happen is I can go back to getting robbed, held at gunpoint, and being mistaken for a prostitute in my third-floor walk-up that was also a crack house.”

She nailed the dance portion of the audition but panicked when they asked her to produce sheet music and sing. “I had to think fast. My next meal was on the line,” she said. “Fortunately, one of my favorite albums was Lady Soul by Aretha Franklin. I blurted out, ‘You Make Me Feel!’ Silent. ‘You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman!’”

Long story short, Madonna sang the Aretha classic acapella, and the French producers called her a few weeks later to tell her she hadn’t gotten the job, but they wanted her to go to Paris to become a star, which she did. Then she said she left Paris because she felt like she hadn’t earned it yet.

She concluded the convoluted tale with a promise that, yes, the whole thing really was about Aretha and not just entirely about Madonna. “There is a connection!” she said. “Because none of this would have happened, could have happened without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight. I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”

Twitter was not amused by the pop star’s self-serving half-tribute to the late legend.

does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) August 21, 2018

RELATED: MTV VMAs 2018: See all the stars on the red carpet

Madonna really got up there and read us the pitch for her biopic in honor of Aretha Franklin. The audacity. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) August 21, 2018

Madonna presents an Aretha Franklin tribute by Madonna featuring Madonna with Madonna and Madonna as “Madonna” — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 21, 2018

I’m so lost. I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but I all heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise…… — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 21, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: VMAs by the Numbers

Madonna gave herself a tribute featuring Aretha. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) August 21, 2018

Whoever thought Madonna should do this Aretha Franklin tribute should be fired.

This is disrespectful beyond #VMAs — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) August 21, 2018

Let me get this straight, Madonna showed up to #VMAs2018 in traditional African clothing to salute Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul? WTF were they thinking? pic.twitter.com/UVs7YU2xJT — @Booth (@Booth) August 21, 2018

Madonna ruined the Prince Tribute on the Billboard Awards in 2016. Madonna ruined the Aretha Tribute on the #VMAs in 2018. I really never want to see her again. Ever. pic.twitter.com/rp6QCql3aR — April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2018