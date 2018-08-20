Watch the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet live stream here

Can’t make it to New York City for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards? Not to worry, because PEOPLE and EW will be on the scene to bring you live pre-show coverage from the Manhattan-based event.

Hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke, PEOPLE and EW’s red carpet broadcast will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and go up until right before the 2018 ceremony begins live from Radio City Musical Hall at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

The 2018 MTV VMAs will include performances by today’s hottest artists, including Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, and Post Malone, while Jennifer Lopez will take the stage to showcase a medley of her past hits before receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Celebrities set to present at this year’s VMAs include Madonna, Olivia Munn, Tiffany Haddish, Backstreet Boys, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Kevin Hart, Blake Lively, Bebe Rexha, and Teyana Taylor, among others.