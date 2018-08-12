Fans have voted online and hashtagged their favorite stars from film, TV, music, and the web all over social media in anticipation of the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, which was broadcast live on Sunday night from The Forum in Los Angeles.

Nick Cannon hosted the show with help from YouTube sensation Lele Pons. Performers included Khalid, Meghan Trainor, Lauv, Evvie McKinney, and Bebe Rexha, while appearances were made by the Riverdale cast, Zac Efron, Chris Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale, and many more.

Riverdale, The Flash, The Greatest Showman, and Love, Simon were among the night’s biggest winners.

Check out the full list of winners below.

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

*WINNER: Avengers: Infinity War

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tomb Raider

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Henry Cavill – Justice League

John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising

*WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress

Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider

Amy Adams – Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot – Justice League

*WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

*WINNER: Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

*WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson – Rampage

Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Danai Gurira – Black Panther

*WINNER: Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Naomie Harris – Rampage

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Fantasy Movie

A Wrinkle in Time

*WINNER: Coco

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

*WINNER: Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

Gael García Bernal – Coco

James Corden – Peter Rabbit

John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

*WINNER: Carrie Fisher — Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time

Choice Drama Movie

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

*WINNER: The Greatest Showman

Truth or Dare

Wonder

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird

*WINNER: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts – Wonder

Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

*WINNER: Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie

Daddy’s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

*WINNER: Love, Simon

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

*WINNER: Dwayne Johnson — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Eugenio Derbez – Overboard

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2

Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris – Overboard

*WINNER: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Summer Movie

Adrift

*WINNER: Incredibles 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Life of the Party

Ocean’s 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Alden Ehrenreich — Solo: A Star Wars Story

*WINNER: Chris Pratt — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Donald Glover — Solo: A Star Wars Story

Julian Dennison — Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds — Deadpool 2

Sam Claflin — Adrift

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Choice Summer Movie Actress

*WINNER: Bryce Dallas Howard — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Emilia Clarke — Solo: A Star Wars Story

Melissa McCarthy — Life of the Party

Sandra Bullock — Ocean’s 8

Shailene Woodley — Adrift

Zazie Beetz — Deadpool 2

Choice Movie Villain

Adam Driver — Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aiden Gillen — Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Bill Skarsgård — It

Cate Blanchett — Thor: Ragnarok

Josh Brolin — Avengers: Infinity War

*WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Keala Settle — The Greatest Showman

Kelly Marie Tran — Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Letitia Wright — Black Panther

*WINNER: Nick Robinson — Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke — Ready Player One

Sophia Lillis — It

Choice MovieShip

Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger — Midnight Sun

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o — Black Panther

Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario — Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale — Love, Simon

Sophia Lillis and Jeremy Ray Taylor — It

*WINNER: Zac Efron and Zendaya — The Greatest Showman

TV

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous in Love

*WINNER: Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Choice Drama TV Actor

*WINNER: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett — Empire

K.J. Apa — Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Bella Thorne — Famous in Love

Camila Mendes — Riverdale

Chrissy Metz — This Is Us

*WINNER: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Maia Mitchell — The Fosters

Ryan Destiny — Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

iZombie

*WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Kevin Winter/Getty

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley — The 100

Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan — The Originals

*WINNER: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor — The 100

Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time

*WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Rose McIver — iZombie

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

*WINNER: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood — Supergirl

Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz — Gotham

*WINNER: Grant Gustin — The Flash

Lucas Till — MacGyver

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton — The Flash

Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker — The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow

*WINNER: Melissa Benoist — Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

*WINNER: The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson — black-ish

Elias Harger — Fuller House

Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat

*WINNER: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress

America Ferrera — Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House

*WINNER: Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Sarah Hyland — Modern Family

Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

*WINNER: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show

*WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show

Dawson’s Creek

*WINNER: Friends

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Personality

*WINNER: Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough — World of Dance

DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson — The Voice

Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom

Choice Summer TV Show

Beat Shazam

Cobra Kai

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

*WINNER: So You Think You Can Dance

The Bold Type

Total Bellas

Choice Summer TV Star

Aisha Dee — The Bold Type

Aubrey Joseph — Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Katie Stevens — The Bold Type

Meghann Fahy — The Bold Type

*WINNER: Olivia Holt — Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Xolo Maridueña — Cobra Kai

Choice TV Villain

Anna Hopkins, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Cameron Monaghan, Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar, Once Upon a Time

*WINNER: Mark Consuelos, Riverdale

Mind Flayer, Stranger Things

Odette Annable, Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show

9-1-1

Anne With an E

Black Lightning

*WINNER: On My Block

Siren

The Resident

Choice Breakout TV Star

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Luka Sabbat, Grown–ish

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Nafessa Williams, Black Lightning

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

*WINNER: Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Choice TVShip

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Grant Gustin and Candice Patton — The Flash

K.J. Apa and Camila Mendes — Riverdale

Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things

Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

*WINNER: Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

*WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

*WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

*WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

*WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

*WINNER: CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

*WINNER: Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist

*WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

*WINNER: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

*WINNER: Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”

Choice Song: Group

*WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”

Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

*WINNER: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

Choice Summer Song

*WINNER: “Back to You” – Selena Gomez

“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

“Nice for What” – Drake

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Female Artist

*WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Choice Summer Male Artist

Kane Brown

Niall Horan

*WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne

Charlie Puth

Zayn

Choice Summer Group

*WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

The Chainsmokers

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Choice Summer Tour

Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour

Jay Z & Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour

Charlie Puth – Voicenotes Tour

*WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live on Tour

Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour

Top Dawg Entertainment – The Championship Tour

Choice Pop Song

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”

Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble — “This Is Me”

Meghan Trainor — “No Excuses”

*WINNER: Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood”

Taylor Swift — “Delicate”

The Backstreet Boys — “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Choice Country Song

*WINNER: Bebe Rexha — “Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)”

Brett Young — “Mercy”

Carrie Underwood — “Cry Pretty”

Kane Brown — “Heaven”

Luke Bryan — “Most People Are Good”

Thomas Rhett — “Life Changes”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”

Clean Bandit — “Solo (feat. Demi Lovato)”

Marshmello and Anne–Marie — “Friends”

*WINNER: Steve Aoki and Lauren Jauregui — “All Night”

Topic and Ally Brooke — “Perfect”

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey — “The Middle”

Choice Latin Song

CNCO and Yandel — “Hey DJ”

J Balvin and Willy William — “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez — “Dinero (feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B)”

*WINNER: Liam Payne and J Balvin — “Familiar”

Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato — “Échame La Culpa”

RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana, and Dinah Jane — “Boom Boom”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Bruno Mars — ” Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “All the Stars”

*WINNER: Khalid and Normani — “Love Lies”

NF — “Let You Down”

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

Alice Merton — “No Roots”

Foster the People — “Sit Next to Me”

Halsey — “Alone (feat. Big Sean and Stefflon Don)”

*WINNER: Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”

Panic! At the Disco — “High Hopes”

Paramore — “Hard Times”

Choice Breakout Artist

Bazzi

*WINNER: Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

Kevin Winter/Getty

Choice Next Big Thing

Black Pink

*WINNER: Jackson Wang

Jacob Sartorius

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

*WINNER: Liza Koshy

The Merrell Twins

Choice Male Web Star

Cameron Dallas

Collins Key

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

*WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Tyler Oakley

Choice Comedy Web Star

The Dolan Twins

Collins Key

*WINNER: Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Choice Music Web Star

Anitta

Chloe x Halle

*WINNER: Erika Costell

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Dulce Candy

*WINNER: James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Shay Mitchell

NikkieTutorials

Zoella

Choice Twit

*WINNER: Anna Kendrick

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds

Kevin Winter/Getty

Choice Instagrammer

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Justin Timberlake

Lucy Hale

*WINNER: Selena Gomez

Will Smith

Choice Snapchatter

*WINNER: Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

Kendall Jenner

Meghan Trainor

Choice YouTuber

DanTDM

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

*WINNER: Liza Koshy

The Dolan Twins

The Merrell Twins

Choice Muser

Baby Ariel

Holly H (Holly Horne)

Loren Gray

*WINNER: Mackenzie Ziegler

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

OTHER

Choice Style Icon

Chadwick Boseman

Blake Lively

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

*WINNER: Harry Styles

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

*WINNER: Lauren Jauregui

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi

Choice Male Hottie

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Hemsworth

*WINNER: Cole Sprouse

Grant Gustin

Shawn Mendes

Zac Efron

Choice Liplock

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Infinity War

*WINNER: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman

Choice Hissy Fit

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Joe Keery, Stranger Things

Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

*WINNER: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Scene Stealer

Charlie Heaton — Stranger Things

Katie McGrath — Supergirl

Nick Jonas — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Taika Waititi — Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston — Thor: Ragnarok

*WINNER: Vanessa Morgan — Riverdale

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

*WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

*WINNER: LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

*WINNER: Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

Choice Dancer

Cheryl Burke

Jenna Dewan

Derek Hough

Les Twins

tWitch

*WINNER: Maddie Ziegler

Choice Video Game

Fire Emblem Heroes

*WINNER: Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

Choice Model

Adwoa Aboah

Romeo Beckham

Kaia Gerber

Bella Hadid

*WINNER: Gigi Hadid

Jaden Smith

Choice Fandom

#Blinks

*WINNER: #BTSArmy

#CNCOwners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties

Choice International Artist

Black Pink

*WINNER: BTS

CNCO

EXO

Got7

Super Junior