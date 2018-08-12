Fans have voted online and hashtagged their favorite stars from film, TV, music, and the web all over social media in anticipation of the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, which was broadcast live on Sunday night from The Forum in Los Angeles.
Nick Cannon hosted the show with help from YouTube sensation Lele Pons. Performers included Khalid, Meghan Trainor, Lauv, Evvie McKinney, and Bebe Rexha, while appearances were made by the Riverdale cast, Zac Efron, Chris Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale, and many more.
Riverdale, The Flash, The Greatest Showman, and Love, Simon were among the night’s biggest winners.
Check out the full list of winners below.
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie
*WINNER: Avengers: Infinity War
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill – Justice League
John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising
*WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress
Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider
Amy Adams – Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot – Justice League
*WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
*WINNER: Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
*WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson – Rampage
Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Danai Gurira – Black Panther
*WINNER: Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Naomie Harris – Rampage
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Fantasy Movie
A Wrinkle in Time
*WINNER: Coco
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
*WINNER: Anthony Gonzalez – Coco
Gael García Bernal – Coco
James Corden – Peter Rabbit
John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
*WINNER: Carrie Fisher — Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Drama Movie
A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
*WINNER: The Greatest Showman
Truth or Dare
Wonder
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird
*WINNER: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts – Wonder
Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
*WINNER: Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie
Daddy’s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
*WINNER: Love, Simon
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
*WINNER: Dwayne Johnson — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris – Overboard
*WINNER: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3
Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Summer Movie
Adrift
*WINNER: Incredibles 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Life of the Party
Ocean’s 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Alden Ehrenreich — Solo: A Star Wars Story
*WINNER: Chris Pratt — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Donald Glover — Solo: A Star Wars Story
Julian Dennison — Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds — Deadpool 2
Sam Claflin — Adrift
Choice Summer Movie Actress
*WINNER: Bryce Dallas Howard — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Emilia Clarke — Solo: A Star Wars Story
Melissa McCarthy — Life of the Party
Sandra Bullock — Ocean’s 8
Shailene Woodley — Adrift
Zazie Beetz — Deadpool 2
Choice Movie Villain
Adam Driver — Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aiden Gillen — Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Bill Skarsgård — It
Cate Blanchett — Thor: Ragnarok
Josh Brolin — Avengers: Infinity War
*WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Keala Settle — The Greatest Showman
Kelly Marie Tran — Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Letitia Wright — Black Panther
*WINNER: Nick Robinson — Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke — Ready Player One
Sophia Lillis — It
Choice MovieShip
Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger — Midnight Sun
Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o — Black Panther
Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario — Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale — Love, Simon
Sophia Lillis and Jeremy Ray Taylor — It
*WINNER: Zac Efron and Zendaya — The Greatest Showman
TV
Choice Drama TV Show
Empire
Famous in Love
*WINNER: Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor
*WINNER: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett — Empire
K.J. Apa — Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Bella Thorne — Famous in Love
Camila Mendes — Riverdale
Chrissy Metz — This Is Us
*WINNER: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Maia Mitchell — The Fosters
Ryan Destiny — Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
iZombie
*WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley — The 100
Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan — The Originals
*WINNER: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Eliza Taylor — The 100
Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time
*WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Rose McIver — iZombie
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
*WINNER: The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood — Supergirl
Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz — Gotham
*WINNER: Grant Gustin — The Flash
Lucas Till — MacGyver
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton — The Flash
Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker — The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
*WINNER: Melissa Benoist — Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
*WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson — black-ish
Elias Harger — Fuller House
Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat
*WINNER: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress
America Ferrera — Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House
*WINNER: Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Sarah Hyland — Modern Family
Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
*WINNER: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show
*WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show
Dawson’s Creek
*WINNER: Friends
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice TV Personality
*WINNER: Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough — World of Dance
DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson — The Voice
Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom
Choice Summer TV Show
Beat Shazam
Cobra Kai
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
*WINNER: So You Think You Can Dance
The Bold Type
Total Bellas
Choice Summer TV Star
Aisha Dee — The Bold Type
Aubrey Joseph — Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Katie Stevens — The Bold Type
Meghann Fahy — The Bold Type
*WINNER: Olivia Holt — Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Xolo Maridueña — Cobra Kai
Choice TV Villain
Anna Hopkins, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham
Gabrielle Anwar, Once Upon a Time
*WINNER: Mark Consuelos, Riverdale
Mind Flayer, Stranger Things
Odette Annable, Supergirl
Choice Breakout TV Show
9-1-1
Anne With an E
Black Lightning
*WINNER: On My Block
Siren
The Resident
Choice Breakout TV Star
Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Luka Sabbat, Grown–ish
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Nafessa Williams, Black Lightning
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
*WINNER: Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Choice TVShip
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Grant Gustin and Candice Patton — The Flash
K.J. Apa and Camila Mendes — Riverdale
Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
*WINNER: Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
*WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
*WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
*WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
*WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist
Becky G
*WINNER: CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
*WINNER: Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist
*WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”
*WINNER: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Halsey – “Bad at Love”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Charlie Puth – “Attention”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
*WINNER: Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”
Choice Song: Group
*WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”
Choice Collaboration
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)
*WINNER: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
Choice Summer Song
*WINNER: “Back to You” – Selena Gomez
“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
“Nice for What” – Drake
“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Female Artist
*WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Meghan Trainor
Choice Summer Male Artist
Kane Brown
Niall Horan
*WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Liam Payne
Charlie Puth
Zayn
Choice Summer Group
*WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer
The Chainsmokers
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Choice Summer Tour
Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour
Jay Z & Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour
Charlie Puth – Voicenotes Tour
*WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live on Tour
Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour
Top Dawg Entertainment – The Championship Tour
Choice Pop Song
Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”
Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble — “This Is Me”
Meghan Trainor — “No Excuses”
*WINNER: Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood”
Taylor Swift — “Delicate”
The Backstreet Boys — “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Choice Country Song
*WINNER: Bebe Rexha — “Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)”
Brett Young — “Mercy”
Carrie Underwood — “Cry Pretty”
Kane Brown — “Heaven”
Luke Bryan — “Most People Are Good”
Thomas Rhett — “Life Changes”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”
Clean Bandit — “Solo (feat. Demi Lovato)”
Marshmello and Anne–Marie — “Friends”
*WINNER: Steve Aoki and Lauren Jauregui — “All Night”
Topic and Ally Brooke — “Perfect”
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey — “The Middle”
Choice Latin Song
CNCO and Yandel — “Hey DJ”
J Balvin and Willy William — “Mi Gente”
Jennifer Lopez — “Dinero (feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B)”
*WINNER: Liam Payne and J Balvin — “Familiar”
Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato — “Échame La Culpa”
RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana, and Dinah Jane — “Boom Boom”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Bruno Mars — ” Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Drake — “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “All the Stars”
*WINNER: Khalid and Normani — “Love Lies”
NF — “Let You Down”
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
Alice Merton — “No Roots”
Foster the People — “Sit Next to Me”
Halsey — “Alone (feat. Big Sean and Stefflon Don)”
*WINNER: Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”
Panic! At the Disco — “High Hopes”
Paramore — “Hard Times”
Choice Breakout Artist
Bazzi
*WINNER: Khalid
Lauv
Logic
Marshmello
SZA
Choice Next Big Thing
Black Pink
*WINNER: Jackson Wang
Jacob Sartorius
MattyBRaps
NCT
Stray
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
*WINNER: Liza Koshy
The Merrell Twins
Choice Male Web Star
Cameron Dallas
Collins Key
Joey Graceffa
Ryan Higa
*WINNER: The Dolan Twins
Tyler Oakley
Choice Comedy Web Star
The Dolan Twins
Collins Key
*WINNER: Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Choice Music Web Star
Anitta
Chloe x Halle
*WINNER: Erika Costell
Jack & Jack
Johnny Orlando
Noah Schnacky
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
Dulce Candy
*WINNER: James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Shay Mitchell
NikkieTutorials
Zoella
Choice Twit
*WINNER: Anna Kendrick
Chrissy Teigen
Kumail Nanjiani
Mark Hamill
Mindy Kaling
Ryan Reynolds
Choice Instagrammer
Dwayne Johnson
John Mayer
Justin Timberlake
Lucy Hale
*WINNER: Selena Gomez
Will Smith
Choice Snapchatter
*WINNER: Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Ethan Dolan
Grayson Dolan
Kendall Jenner
Meghan Trainor
Choice YouTuber
DanTDM
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
*WINNER: Liza Koshy
The Dolan Twins
The Merrell Twins
Choice Muser
Baby Ariel
Holly H (Holly Horne)
Loren Gray
*WINNER: Mackenzie Ziegler
Sofia Santino
Valentina Schulz
OTHER
Choice Style Icon
Chadwick Boseman
Blake Lively
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Migos
*WINNER: Harry Styles
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner
*WINNER: Lauren Jauregui
Olivia Holt
Selena Gomez
Yara Shahidi
Choice Male Hottie
Chadwick Boseman
Chris Hemsworth
*WINNER: Cole Sprouse
Grant Gustin
Shawn Mendes
Zac Efron
Choice Liplock
Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther
Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Infinity War
*WINNER: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin
Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman
Choice Hissy Fit
Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Joe Keery, Stranger Things
Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
*WINNER: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Scene Stealer
Charlie Heaton — Stranger Things
Katie McGrath — Supergirl
Nick Jonas — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Taika Waititi — Thor: Ragnarok
Tom Hiddleston — Thor: Ragnarok
*WINNER: Vanessa Morgan — Riverdale
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
*WINNER: The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
*WINNER: LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
*WINNER: Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team
Choice Dancer
Cheryl Burke
Jenna Dewan
Derek Hough
Les Twins
tWitch
*WINNER: Maddie Ziegler
Choice Video Game
Fire Emblem Heroes
*WINNER: Fortnite
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
Choice Model
Adwoa Aboah
Romeo Beckham
Kaia Gerber
Bella Hadid
*WINNER: Gigi Hadid
Jaden Smith
Choice Fandom
#Blinks
*WINNER: #BTSArmy
#CNCOwners
#Directioners
#Harmonizers
#Swifties
Choice International Artist
Black Pink
*WINNER: BTS
CNCO
EXO
Got7
Super Junior
Comments