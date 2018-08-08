Producers Guild adds new award for streaming and televised movies

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) introduced a new category on Wednesday specifically to honor streaming and televised movies, in a move to cater for the shifting television landscape and split up the usually combined limited series and television movie category.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Movies will be bestowed on “an original program, which tells a story with a beginning, middle and end, and is originally released in one part.” These films may not be released in theaters before their televised or streaming release.

The previous award for Outstanding Producer in Long-Form Television has been renamed Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television, and is defined as a program with two or more episodes notching at least 150 minutes, that tells a “complete, non-recurring story, and does not have an on-going storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

The eligibility period for this year’s Producers Guild Awards runs from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018.

The change comes as more limited series and movies flood the television landscape across cable and streaming platforms, such as HBO’s Sharp Objects series starring Amy Adams and Netflix’s hit rom-com film Set It Up. Apple is also expected to enter the streaming market next year with a selection of original series.

Other awards shows such as the Emmys may follow the PGA in splitting up the combined limited series and TV movie category in order to cater for popular nominees across both.