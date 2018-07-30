Soaps threaten to boycott Daytime Emmys over its 'lack of integrity'

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences vowed to evaluate concerns about Daytime Emmy voting procedures after executives from General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless threatened to boycott the annual competition if changes weren’t made to the way winners are selected.

Deadline reports that a joint letter was sent to NATAS Monday demanding many changes to the voting procedures, including a recommendation that all members — not whomever NATAS deems qualified to vote — should select the outstanding show each year and that winners should remain secret until the actual ceremony. (Apparently, it was clear during April’s show that winners were known by some in advance.) The letter also lodged concerns about conflicts of interest within the voter pool and called upon the academy to strive for transparency by hiring a third-party accounting firm to audit the process.

“Our goal is to bring integrity back to the Daytime Emmy competition and awards show,” said the letter, signed by General Hospital’s Frank Valentini, Days of Our Lives’ Greg Meng, and Sony Pictures TV’s Steven Kent, among others. “We have no confidence in the ability of the persons currently running the competition to accomplish this goal.”

NATAS Chairman Terry O’Reilly responded late Monday by saying while “we have great confidence in the integrity of our Emmy awards system, and believe it effectively honors the best work being done in Daytime Television today … we always take concerns about our systems seriously. Out of an abundance of caution I have instructed that outside counsel be retained to evaluate these concerns and conduct an independent look at them.”

Concerns over the voting process came to head in April after NATAS rescinded Patrika Darbo’s Emmy for guest-starring on Amazon’s The Bay because of submission errors in her (and other) categories. Darbo — a vet of soaps like The Bold and the Beautiful — reportedly said that NATAS knew there was a problem in her category two days prior to the ceremony but didn’t deal with it until after the show.

“The ultimate responsibility lies squarely on the shoulders of NATAS,” Darbo said in a statement. “They should have vetted each and every submission and then notified those submitting of any submission errors in advance of the voting and the ceremony … the inequity in this year’s Daytime Emmys based on ageism, gender inequality, and perceived favoritism is, in my opinion, a big blow to the Emmy brand. The TV Academy, who administers the Prime Time Emmy Awards, is very clear that Emmys are awarded to those who achieve excellence in television. I’m beginning to wonder what NATAS feels the Emmys stand for.”

The Daytime Emmys, which used to be broadcast until ratings took a serious nosedive, honor daytime programming.