CBS once again is leading the pack with 76 Daytime Emmy nominations, with the most going to The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of Our Lives also received several nominations (26 and 25 nominations, respectively) for the annual ceremony that honors the best in daytime TV.

Mario Lopez of Extra and Sheryl Underwood of The Talk are set to host the non-televised awards ceremony, which will take place Sunday, April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California. The Creative Arts ceremony will be held two days earlier.

See the list of major categories below, and see the full list on the Daytime Emmys website here.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Eileen Davidson – Ashley, The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn – Alexis, General Hospital

Marci Miller – Abigail, Days of Our Lives

Maura West – Ava, General Hospital

Laura Wright – Carly, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Peter Bergman – Jack, The Young and the Restless

Michael Easton – Finn, General Hospital

John McCook – Eric, The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Miller – Jason/Drew, General Hospital

James Reynolds – Abe, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Marla Adams, – Dina, The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes – Mariah, The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes – Julie, Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson – Chloe,The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan – Hilary, The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood – Steffy, The Bold and the Beautiful

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING

Wally Kurth – Ned, General Hospital

Chandler Massey – Will, Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery – Andre, General Hospital)

Grek Rikaart – Kevin, The Young and the Restless

Greg Vaughn – Eric, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS

Reign Edwards – Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayley Erin – Kiki, General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks – Tessa, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan – Claire, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier – Nelle, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR

Lucas Adams – Tripp, Days of Our Lives

Rome Flynn – Zende, The Bold and the Beautiful

Tristan Lake Leabu – Reed, The Young and the Restless

Casey Moss – JJ, Days of Our Lives

Hudson West – Jake, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM

Couples Court With the Cutlers

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Justice With Judge Mablean

The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

Daily Mail TV

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS

Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Larry King Now

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King Now

Megyn Kelly Today

Steve

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS

Harry Connick Jr., Harry

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Megan McCain, Paula Faris and Jedediah Bila, The View

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

Ellen

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

The View

The Talk