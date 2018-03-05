You, too, can have your very own Timothée Chalamet shirt

At Sunday night’s Academy Awards, there was a lot of love in the room (but no trophy) for Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet. But none of the Best Actor nominee’s admirers wore their heart on their sleeve, as it were, quite as much as Call Me by Your Name screenwriter James Ivory.

The veteran filmmaker, who won the Oscar for adapting André Aciman’s novel for the screen (making him the oldest Oscar-winner of all time), hit the red carpet wearing a dress shirt painted with Chalamet’s face in a re-creation of an image from the film.

You: "I'm pretty much Timothée Chalamet's biggest stan." James Ivory: "Hold my Oscar." pic.twitter.com/DkKxWC66AS — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) March 5, 2018

Want to steal Ivory’s look and express your own devotion to your favorite statistics enthusiast? The painting was done by artist Andrew Mania, who has posted multiple photos of the shirt, and others like it, to his Instagram.

In the comments on one image, Mania confirmed that the shirts are for sale, adding that he can take commissions, or pieces can be purchased directly from him. No mention of price, however, so get your DMs in to Mania right now to secure your own Elio threads before they become more expensive than a villa in the Italian countryside. And then maybe, just maybe (but probably not), if you wear him on your shirt, he’ll wear you on his.