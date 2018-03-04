'Remember Me' from Coco wins Best Original Song at Oscars

type Movie genre Animated release date 11/22/17 performer Benjamin Bratt, Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal director Lee Unkrich Current Status In Season mpaa PG

“Remember Me” from the animated movie Coco won the Oscar for Best Original Song Sunday night.

In their acceptance speech, husband and wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez recognized their fellow nominees, including Mary J. Blige, Sufjan Stevens, Diane Warren, Common, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul.

“Not only are we diverse, but we are close to 50-50 for gender representation,” said Anderson-Lopez. “When you look at a category like ours, it helps us imagine a world where all the categories look like this one.”

The couple also gave a shout out to their families, with Anderson-Lopez thanking their children for inspiring “everything we do.”

“But this is not for you,” said Lopez. “This is for my mom, who passed away. Everyone who knew her will always remember her.”

ABC

“Remember Me” beat out “Mighty River” from Mudbound (Blige), “Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name (Stevens), “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall (Warren, Common), and “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman (Pasek, Paul).

The win means the duo has twice struck Oscars musical gold. The songwriting team took home Best Original Song earlier this decade for “Let It Go,” their smash tune for Frozen, and they won the award their second time Sunday night thanks to their infectious track in Pixar’s Coco. One scene featuring the song secured a spot on EW’s “10 unforgettable movie scenes of 2017.”

In Coco — Pixar’s colorful Day of the Dead-inspired film — Benjamin Bratt, Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, and Ana Ofelia Murguía provide vocals for “Remember Me,” an optimistic farewell song.

Coco also won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at Sunday’s ceremony. For the full list of 2018 Oscar winners, click here.