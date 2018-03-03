Independent Spirit Awards winners 2018: See the full list

Jessica Derschowitz
March 03, 2018 at 04:09 PM EST

No Sunken Place here – Get Out was crowned Best Feature at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

Jordan Peele’s social thriller picked up the top prize at the awards ceremony celebrating independent films, traditionally held on the eve of the Oscars. Peele also received the Best Director award earlier in the ceremony.

“I think it’s clear to everybody in this room and across the country and across the world that we are in the beginning of a renaissance right now where stories from the outsider, stories from the people in this room — the same stories that independent filmmakers have been telling for years — are being honored and recognized and celebrated,” Peele said, accepting the Best Feature prize. “I’m so proud to be here with this group of people receiving this.”

Frances McDormand also continued her streak of landing leading actress prizes for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — but this time, she noted, she could curse during the IFC-aired telecast without having to worry about being bleeped. “Do you know how hard it’s been not to swear these past few months?” she asked. “Because this awards convention goes on for-f—ing-ever.”

I, Tonya’s Allison Janney and Three Billboards’ Sam Rockwell also shored up their status as supporting actress and actor frontrunners with wins in their respective Spirit Awards categories. Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet won the award for Best Male Lead, while Lady Bird writer-director Greta Gerwig won Best Screenplay.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards have correctly predicted the Oscars’ Best Picture winner the last four years running, including last year with Moonlight. Whether that streak holds will be revealed at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, where Get Out competes against presumed frontrunners The Shape of Water and Three Billboards — both of which were not nominated in the Spirits’ Best Feature category — as well as Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, and The Post.

Check out the full list of Film Independent Spirit Awards winners below.

2018 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS

BEST FEATURE
(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Call Me by Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman

The Florida Project
Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

WINNER: Get Out
Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird
Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

The Rider
Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

BEST FIRST FEATURE
(Award given to the director and producer.)

Columbus
Director: Kogonada
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

WINNER: Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Menashe
Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

Oh Lucy!
Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
Producers: Han West, Yukie Kito, Jessica Elbaum

Patti Cake$
Director: Geremy Jasper
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.
(Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Dayveon
Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story
Writer/Director: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

WINNER: Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island
Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration
Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker
The Florida Project   

Jonas Carpignano
A Ciambra    

Luca Guadagnino
Call Me by Your Name

WINNER: Jordan Peele
Get Out

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Good Time

Chloé Zhao
The Rider     

BEST SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs
The Lovers

Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri 

Jordan Peele
Get Out

Mike White
Beatriz at Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kris Avedisian
Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
Donald Cried  

WINNER: Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick   

Ingrid Jungermann
Women Who Kill

Kogonada
Columbus 

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis
The Killing of a Sacred Deer 

Elisha Christian
Columbus 

Hélène Louvart
Beach Rats

WINNER: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards
The Rider

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
Good Time

Walter Fasano
Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn
The Rider

Gregory Plotkin
Get Out

WINNER: Tatiana S. Riegel
I, Tonya          

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek Pinault
Beatriz at Dinner

WINNER: Frances McDormand
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie
I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima
Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams
Life and nothing more

BEST MALE LEAD

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson
Beach Rats

James Franco
The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out

Robert Pattinson
Good Time     

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter
The Big Sick

WINNER: Allison Janney
I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird

Lois Smith
Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster
Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha
Crown Heights

Armie Hammer
Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan
The Killing of a Sacred Deer

WINNER: Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Benny Safdie
Good Time

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.)

Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST DOCUMENTARY
(Award given to the director and producer.)

The Departure
Director/Producer: Lana Wilson

WINNER: Faces Places
Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo
Director: Feras Fayyad
Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos

Motherland
Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz
Producer: Rey Cuerdo

Quest
Director: Jonathan Olshefski
Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
(Award given to the director.)

BPM (Beats Per Minute)
France
Director: Robin Campillo

WINNER: A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio

I Am Not a Witch
Zambia
Director: Rungano Nyoni

Lady Macbeth
U.K.
Director: William Oldroyd

Loveless
Russia
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

WINNER: Chloé Zhao

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.

Shevaun Mizrahi
Director of Distant Constellation

WINNER: Jonathan Olshefski
Director of Quest

Jeff Unay
Director of The Cage Fighter

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.

Amman Abbasi
Director of Dayveon 

WINNER: Justin Chon
Director of Gook

Kevin Phillips
Director of Super Dark Times

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton

