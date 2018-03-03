Independent Spirit Awards winners 2018: See the full list

No Sunken Place here – Get Out was crowned Best Feature at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.
Jordan Peele’s social thriller picked up the top prize at the awards ceremony celebrating independent films, traditionally held on the eve of the Oscars. Peele also received the Best Director award earlier in the ceremony.
“I think it’s clear to everybody in this room and across the country and across the world that we are in the beginning of a renaissance right now where stories from the outsider, stories from the people in this room — the same stories that independent filmmakers have been telling for years — are being honored and recognized and celebrated,” Peele said, accepting the Best Feature prize. “I’m so proud to be here with this group of people receiving this.”
Frances McDormand also continued her streak of landing leading actress prizes for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — but this time, she noted, she could curse during the IFC-aired telecast without having to worry about being bleeped. “Do you know how hard it’s been not to swear these past few months?” she asked. “Because this awards convention goes on for-f—ing-ever.”
I, Tonya’s Allison Janney and Three Billboards’ Sam Rockwell also shored up their status as supporting actress and actor frontrunners with wins in their respective Spirit Awards categories. Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet won the award for Best Male Lead, while Lady Bird writer-director Greta Gerwig won Best Screenplay.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards have correctly predicted the Oscars’ Best Picture winner the last four years running, including last year with Moonlight. Whether that streak holds will be revealed at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, where Get Out competes against presumed frontrunners The Shape of Water and Three Billboards — both of which were not nominated in the Spirits’ Best Feature category — as well as Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, and The Post.
Check out the full list of Film Independent Spirit Awards winners below.
2018 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS
BEST FEATURE
(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Call Me by Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman
The Florida Project
Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
WINNER: Get Out
Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird
Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin
The Rider
Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao
BEST FIRST FEATURE
(Award given to the director and producer.)
Columbus
Director: Kogonada
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz
WINNER: Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
Menashe
Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz
Oh Lucy!
Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
Producers: Han West, Yukie Kito, Jessica Elbaum
Patti Cake$
Director: Geremy Jasper
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.
(Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Dayveon
Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann
A Ghost Story
Writer/Director: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
WINNER: Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Most Beautiful Island
Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler
The Transfiguration
Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber
BEST DIRECTOR
Sean Baker
The Florida Project
Jonas Carpignano
A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino
Call Me by Your Name
WINNER: Jordan Peele
Get Out
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Good Time
Chloé Zhao
The Rider
BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs
The Lovers
Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele
Get Out
Mike White
Beatriz at Dinner
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kris Avedisian
Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
Donald Cried
WINNER: Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick
Ingrid Jungermann
Women Who Kill
Kogonada
Columbus
David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
Ingrid Goes West
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Thimios Bakatakis
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian
Columbus
Hélène Louvart
Beach Rats
WINNER: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Call Me by Your Name
Joshua James Richards
The Rider
BEST EDITING
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
Good Time
Walter Fasano
Call Me by Your Name
Alex O’Flinn
The Rider
Gregory Plotkin
Get Out
WINNER: Tatiana S. Riegel
I, Tonya
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Salma Hayek Pinault
Beatriz at Dinner
WINNER: Frances McDormand
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie
I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
Shinobu Terajima
Oh Lucy!
Regina Williams
Life and nothing more
BEST MALE LEAD
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson
Beach Rats
James Franco
The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
Robert Pattinson
Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Holly Hunter
The Big Sick
WINNER: Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird
Lois Smith
Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster
Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Nnamdi Asomugha
Crown Heights
Armie Hammer
Call Me by Your Name
Barry Keoghan
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
WINNER: Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Benny Safdie
Good Time
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.)
Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
BEST DOCUMENTARY
(Award given to the director and producer.)
The Departure
Director/Producer: Lana Wilson
WINNER: Faces Places
Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda
Last Men in Aleppo
Director: Feras Fayyad
Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos
Motherland
Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz
Producer: Rey Cuerdo
Quest
Director: Jonathan Olshefski
Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
(Award given to the director.)
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
France
Director: Robin Campillo
WINNER: A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio
I Am Not a Witch
Zambia
Director: Rungano Nyoni
Lady Macbeth
U.K.
Director: William Oldroyd
Loveless
Russia
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
So Yong Kim
Lynn Shelton
WINNER: Chloé Zhao
JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.
Shevaun Mizrahi
Director of Distant Constellation
WINNER: Jonathan Olshefski
Director of Quest
Jeff Unay
Director of The Cage Fighter
KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.
Amman Abbasi
Director of Dayveon
WINNER: Justin Chon
Director of Gook
Kevin Phillips
Director of Super Dark Times
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
Summer Shelton
