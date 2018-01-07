On Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards red carpet, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria followed in the footsteps of Debra Messing by preaching solidarity with Catt Sadler on the former E! News anchor’s old network.

Appearing in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Live on the Red Carpet, Longoria exclaimed with pride, “We stand with you, Catt!” as Witherspoon nodded in agreement. The latter is nominated at the Golden Globes this year for best actress in a limited series for Big Little Lies; she also shares in the show’s nomination as an executive producer.

Longoria also told Seacrest, “We support gender parity and equal pay, and we hope E! stands with that.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on Sunday after her pay dispute was mentioned on the red carpet, Sadler said, “I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today. Thank you to Amy, Debra, Eva, Brie, Julianne and so many more women using their voices on behalf of us all. Time’s Up.”

Eva Longoria brings up women equal pay and says "We stand with you Catt Sadler" to Ryan Seacrest and E!. Debra Messing also called out E! on the red carpet. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nzBVTI0WVz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2018

Sadler left E! after almost 12 years at the network after learning that her E! News co-host, Jason Kennedy, earned twice as much as her. “Up until this point, I mean it really has been a dream job,” she told PEOPLE. “Literally a dream job. I’m from Indiana, born and raised, and I had my sights set on E! and I’ve seen the world. I’ve had the best experiences. I’ve gotten incredibly close with all of my coworkers. It’s like a family here and it’s been beautiful for the majority of my run. I pinch myself every day the job that I get to do. I have so much fun. It has almost been surreal. But then, this year happened.”

Sadler said she was “informed and made aware that my male equivalent at the network who I started with the same year and have come up with doing essentially similar jobs, if not the same job, wasn’t just making a little bit more than me but was making double my salary and has been for several years.”

Witherspoon and Longoria were not the first to speak to this on E!, live, on Sunday night. Previously, Debra Messing called out E! directly in an interview with the network’s Giuliana Rancic. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female cohost the same as their male cohost,” she said. “I miss Catt Sadler. So we stand with her. And that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”