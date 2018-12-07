Best (and worst) drinking buddies
Mary Cybulski/Fox Searchlight
Cutest cupcakes
Kimberly French/Focus Features
Top catchphrase
Linda Kallerus/A24
Best use of a ferris wheel
Everett Collection
Best use of a helicopter
Universal Pictures
Best Tilda Swinton of Tilda Swinton's three Suspiria roles
Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios
Voice actor who sounds like what a dog would sound like if dogs talked
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Best voiceover, like, totally
Ben Rothstein/©Marvel Studios 2018
Best solo
Jimmy Chin/National Geographic
Best duo
Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures
Worst tribute
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Best walker of the walk
Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Images
Angriest album
Interscope Records
Most dramatic band beef
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Best 2000's nostalgia
Best use of features
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Biggest triple threat
David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Triple threat
Eliza Morse/FOX
Most ironically titled show
Jack Rowand/The CW
Most dysfunctional family therapy session
HBO
Show that made us scared of a house
Steve Dietl/Netflix
Show that made us scared of the White House
George Kraychyk/Hulu
Best use of a Hemsworth
Colleen Hayes/NBC
Worst use of a Hemsworth
John P. Johnson/HBO
Longest vacation
MTV
Best use of an SNL star
John P. Johnson/HBO
Worst use of SNL stars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
1 of 27
Advertisement