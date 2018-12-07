27 pop culture awards we wish we could give out in 2018

EW Staff
December 07, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST
<p>Give Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant another round for <em><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/14/melissa-mccarthy-can-you-ever-forgive-me-afi-fest/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Can You Ever Forgive Me?</a>.</em></p>
Best (and worst) drinking buddies

Give Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant another round for Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Mary Cybulski/Fox Searchlight
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/04/19/tully-movie-review-charlize-theron/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Tully</em></a>: Minion-themed or not, she must&rsquo;ve pulled an all-nighter to make these!</p>
Cutest cupcakes

Tully: Minion-themed or not, she must’ve pulled an all-nighter to make these!

Kimberly French/Focus Features
<p>&#8220;Gucci!&#8221; From the coolest girl in the world, Kayla (Elsie Fisher) in <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/02/eighth-grade-elsie-fisher-gucci/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Eighth Grade</em></a>.</p>
Top catchphrase

“Gucci!” From the coolest girl in the world, Kayla (Elsie Fisher) in Eighth Grade.

Linda Kallerus/A24
<p>Simon and Bram&rsquo;s long-awaited first kiss in <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/03/16/love-simon-inside-the-making-of-groundbreaking-comedy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Love, Simon</em></a>.</p>
Best use of a ferris wheel

Simon and Bram’s long-awaited first kiss in Love, Simon.

Everett Collection
<p><a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/09/28/cher-dancing-queen-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cher</a>&rsquo;s entrance in <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/05/10/mamma-mia-here-we-go-again-opening-number/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</em></a>. (Sorry, <em>Mission: Impossible &mdash; Fallout</em>!)</p>
Best use of a helicopter

Cher’s entrance in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. (Sorry, Mission: Impossible — Fallout!)

Universal Pictures
<p>Blanc. <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/10/11/suspiria-tilda-swinton/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dr. Klemperer</a> knows what happens to those who vote Markos.</p>
Best Tilda Swinton of Tilda Swinton's three Suspiria roles

Blanc. Dr. Klemperer knows what happens to those who vote Markos.

Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios
<p>Bryan Cranston, <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/03/20/wes-andersons-isle-of-dogs-is-a-tenderhearted-eccentric-canine-tale-ew-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Isle of Dogs</em></a>.</p>
Voice actor who sounds like what a dog would sound like if dogs talked

Bryan Cranston, Isle of Dogs.

Fox Searchlight Pictures
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/07/11/michael-pena-first-extinction-trailer/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Michael Pe&ntilde;a</a> as Luis is all, like, &ldquo;Oh cool, I&rsquo;m in <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/07/06/ant-man-and-the-wasp-post-credits-scenes-explained/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Ant-Man &amp; the Wasp</em></a>.&rdquo;</p>
Best voiceover, like, totally

Michael Peña as Luis is all, like, “Oh cool, I’m in Ant-Man & the Wasp.”

Ben Rothstein/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p>Alex Honnold, the climber hanging on by his fingernails in <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/27/free-solo-documentary-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Free Solo</em></a>. (Sorry, Han!)</p>
Best solo

Alex Honnold, the climber hanging on by his fingernails in Free Solo. (Sorry, Han!)

Jimmy Chin/National Geographic
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/10/03/vice-trailer-christian-bale-dick-cheney/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Christian Bale and Amy Adams</a> as Dick and Lynne Cheney in <a href="https://ew.com/awards/2018/12/06/vice-adam-mckay-golden-globes-mary-poppins/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Vice</em></a>. Practically Shakespearean.</p>
Best duo

Christian Bale and Amy Adams as Dick and Lynne Cheney in Vice. Practically Shakespearean.

Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures
<p><a href="https://ew.com/awards/2018/08/21/madonna-aretha-franklin-tribute-vmas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Madonna for Aretha</a> at the VMAs. Madge honored the Queen of Soul by paying tribute to herself.</p>
Worst tribute

Madonna for Aretha at the VMAs. Madge honored the Queen of Soul by paying tribute to herself.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/07/27/kenny-chesney-songs-for-the-saints-interview/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kenny Chesney</a>, who donated all the proceeds of <em>Songs for the Saints</em> to hurricane victims in the islands.</p>
Best walker of the walk

Kenny Chesney, who donated all the proceeds of Songs for the Saints to hurricane victims in the islands.

Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/08/31/the-most-eminem-lyrics-on-kamikaze/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Eminem&rsquo;s <em>Kamikaze</em></a>. Slim Shady torches anyone who&rsquo;s ever looked at him sideways on this surprise drop.</p>
Angriest album

Eminem’s Kamikaze. Slim Shady torches anyone who’s ever looked at him sideways on this surprise drop.

Interscope Records
<p><a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/04/09/lindsey-buckingham-leaves-fleetwood-mac/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fleetwood Mac</a>. A split ends with a heartbreaker for guitarist <a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/10/12/lindsey-buckingham-fleetwood-mac-lawsuit/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lindsey Buckingham</a>.</p>
Most dramatic band beef

Fleetwood Mac. A split ends with a heartbreaker for guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
<p><a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/08/09/anne-marie-2002-song-inspiration/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Anne-Marie</a>. On &ldquo;2002,&rdquo; the singer throws us back to the double-denim era of Britney and *NSYNC.</p>
Best 2000's nostalgia

Anne-Marie. On “2002,” the singer throws us back to the double-denim era of Britney and *NSYNC.

<p><a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/11/16/mariah-carey-caution-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mariah Carey</a>. On &ldquo;Giving Me Life,&rdquo; the diva invites Slick Rick and Blood Orange over for a vibe-y jam.</p>
Best use of features

Mariah Carey. On “Giving Me Life,” the diva invites Slick Rick and Blood Orange over for a vibe-y jam.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/05/cody-fern-american-horror-story-golden-globe-fyc/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cody Fern</a> as a sweet ex on <em>Versace</em>, Satan&rsquo;s son on <em>AHS</em>, a snotty scion on <em>HoC</em>. Three roles, one tour de force year.</p>
Biggest triple threat

Cody Fern as a sweet ex on Versace, Satan’s son on AHS, a snotty scion on HoC. Three roles, one tour de force year.

David Giesbrecht/Netflix
<p><em>The Gifted</em>&rsquo;s <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/02/19/beyond-beautiful-skyler-samuels/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Skyler Samuels</a> gives three, well, gifted performances as the diverse (but identical) trio of Frost sisters.</p>
Triple threat

The Gifted’s Skyler Samuels gives three, well, gifted performances as the diverse (but identical) trio of Frost sisters.

Eliza Morse/FOX
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/08/life-sentence-canceled-cw/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Life Sentence</em></a> got 13 episodes. At least it lasted 11 hours longer than 2013&rsquo;s <em>Lucky 7</em>.</p>
Most ironically titled show

Life Sentence got 13 episodes. At least it lasted 11 hours longer than 2013’s Lucky 7.

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/06/01/succession-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Succession</em></a>&rsquo;s Roy family proved money can buy drama but not sanity.</p>
Most dysfunctional family therapy session

Succession’s Roy family proved money can buy drama but not sanity.

HBO
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/16/haunting-of-hill-house-ending-red-cake/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>The Haunting of Hill House</em></a> made our remodeling contractor nightmare seem quaint.</p>
Show that made us scared of a house

The Haunting of Hill House made our remodeling contractor nightmare seem quaint.

Steve Dietl/Netflix
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/04/13/samira-wiley-the-handmaids-tale-season-2-moira/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale</em></a> just seems a little too prophetic in 2018.</p>
Show that made us scared of the White House

The Handmaid’s Tale just seems a little too prophetic in 2018.

George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/12/04/the-good-place-renewed-season-4/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>The Good Place</em></a>&rsquo;s Larry Hemsworth (Ben Lawson) is fictional, but fits just fine in our Hems-bro dreams.</p>
Best use of a Hemsworth

The Good Place’s Larry Hemsworth (Ben Lawson) is fictional, but fits just fine in our Hems-bro dreams.

Colleen Hayes/NBC
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/09/westworld-sets-burn/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Westworld</em></a>, where the third Hemsworth, Luke, has had practically nothing to do&#8230;for two seasons.</p>
Worst use of a Hemsworth

Westworld, where the third Hemsworth, Luke, has had practically nothing to do…for two seasons.

John P. Johnson/HBO
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/08/02/trailer-jersey-shore-family-vacation-part-2-brings-drama-sin-city/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2</em></a> cast GTL&rsquo;d together in Las Vegas&hellip;and Seaside Heights&hellip;and Atlantic City.</p>
Longest vacation

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2 cast GTL’d together in Las Vegas…and Seaside Heights…and Atlantic City.

MTV
<p>Picture <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/18/snl-bill-hader-stefon-return/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Stefon</a> covering his mouth in captivated horror as he watched <a href="https://ew.com/emmys/2018/09/17/bill-hader-emmy-win-outstanding-comedy-actor/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bill Hader</a> go <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/11/barry-bill-hader-emmys/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">next level on <em>Barry</em></a>.</p>
Best use of an SNL star

Picture Stefon covering his mouth in captivated horror as he watched Bill Hader go next level on Barry.

John P. Johnson/HBO
<p>Remember anything about <a href="https://ew.com/emmys/2018/09/17/colin-jost-michael-che-opening-monologue-emmys/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Colin Jost and Michael Che</a> hosting the Emmys? (Besides the unrelated proposal.)</p>
Worst use of SNL stars

Remember anything about Colin Jost and Michael Che hosting the Emmys? (Besides the unrelated proposal.)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
