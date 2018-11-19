See all the stars at the 2018 Governors Awards

Lauren Morgan
November 19, 2018 at 11:25 AM EST
Ava DuVernay and honoree Cicely Tyson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Honoree Kathleen Kennedy with Matt Damon and Steven Spielberg
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Honorees Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall with Steven Spielberg
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Matt Damon
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tom Hanks
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Clint Eastwood
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Clint Eastwood and honoree Lalo Schifrin
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Honoree Marvin Levy and Laura Dern
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Kathy Bates
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Lady Gaga
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cicely Tyson
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Chadwick Boseman
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordan
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong'o
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Danai Gurira
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Emma Stone
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Rachel Weisz
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Amy Adams
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Constance Wu
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Gemma Chan
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michelle Yeoh and Lisa Lu
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Nico Santos
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rami Malek
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Kiki Layne
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Regina King
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Joi McMillon and Barry Jenkins
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Laura Dern
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Diego Luna
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Felicity Jones
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Mimi Leder
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Armie Hammer
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Timothee Chalamet
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Mahershala Ali
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Viggo Mortensen
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Peter Farrelly
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Saoirse Ronan
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
John David Washington
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Spike Lee
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Topher Grace
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Willem Dafoe
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Yalitza Aparicio
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alfonso Cuaron
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Shonda Rhimes
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Amandla Stenberg
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Russell Hornsby
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Elsie Fisher
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Bo Burnham
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Ethan Hawke
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Paul Schrader
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
John C. Reilly
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Quincy Jones
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Rashida Jones
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Elizabeth Debicki
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Steve McQueen
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Gillian Flynn
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rosamund Pike
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Steven Yeun
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Jonah Hill
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Nicholas Hoult
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Grace Moretz
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Elliott
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Tyler Perry
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Phil Hay and Karyn Kusama
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Maura Tierney
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstoc
Lily Collins
Kesha
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Anika Noni Rose
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Susanne Bier
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic
Boots Riley
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jason Blum
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
John Singleton
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie Dornan
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Kathryn Hahn
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Lee Daniels
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Thomasin McKenzie
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Shameik Moore
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Brad Bird and Elizabeth Canney
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
John Bailey
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Josie Rourke
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Jake Johnson, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bob Persichetti
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Diane Warren
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
