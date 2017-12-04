2018 awards season scoreboard: Who's leading the Oscar race?

Joey Nolfi
December 04, 2017 at 04:50 PM EST

The fall festivals set the race in motion, giving us sturdy contenders in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and now the Academy has anointed them among its 2018 class of Oscar nominees. But, between presumed mainstays like the aforementioned titles and new threats like The Post and Phantom Thread, who’s really leading the pack in the big six categories as their respective contests take shape? Read on for EW’s awards season scoreboard, which tracks every major precursor victory and nomination in anticipation of the Oscars ceremony on March 4.

Best Picture

1) The Shape of Water

Key festival appearances: Venice, Telluride, Toronto, AFI Fest
Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
Metacritic: 86
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • Producers Guild of America Awards
  • Directors Guild of America Awards
  • Critics Choice Awards
  • Venice Golden Lion
  • AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

  • Golden Globes – Drama
  • BAFTA Awards
  • Satellite Awards
Pending contests: 
    • Oscars (winners announced March 4)

2) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Key festival appearances: Venice, Toronto
Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
Metacritic: 88
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
      • Golden Globes – Drama
      • Screen Actors Guild Awards – Ensemble
      • BAFTA Awards
      • TIFF People’s Choice Award
      • AFI top 10
      • Satellite Awards
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
      • Producers Guild of America Awards
      • Directors Guild of America Awards
      • Critics Choice Awards
      • Venice Golden Lion
Pending contests: 
      • Oscars (winners announced March 4)

3) Get Out

Key festival appearances: Sundance
Rotten Tomatoes: 99%
Metacritic: 84
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
      • Producers Guild of America Awards
      • Screen Actors Guild Awards – Ensemble
      • Directors Guild of America Awards
      • Golden Globes – Musical/Comedy
      • Critics Choice Awards
      • National Board of Review top 10
      • Gotham Awards
      • Satellite Awards
Pending contests: 
      • Oscars (winners announced March 4)
      • Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)

4) Lady Bird

Key festival appearances: Telluride, Toronto, New York
Rotten Tomatoes: 99%
Metacritic: 94
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
      • Golden Globes – Musical/Comedy
      • AFI top 10
      • New York Film Critics Circle
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
      • Producers Guild of America Awards
      • Directors Guild of America Awards
      • Screen Actors Guild Awards – Ensemble
      • Critics Choice Awards
      • National Board of Review top 10
      • Satellite Awards
Pending contests: 
      • Oscars (winners announced March 4)
      • Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)

5) Phantom Thread

Key festival appearances: None
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
Metacritic: 90
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • National Board of Review top 10

Pending contests: 

  • Oscars (winners announced March 4)

6) Dunkirk

Key festival appearances: None
Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
Metacritic: 94
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • Producers Guild of America Awards
  • Directors Guild of America Awards
  • BAFTA Awards
  • Golden Globes – Drama
  • Critics Choice Awards
  • National Board of Review top 10
  • Satellite Awards
Pending contests: 
  • Oscars (winners announced March 4)

7) Call Me by Your Name

Key festival appearances: Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, New York
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Metacritic: 93
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • AFI top 10
  • Gotham Awards
  • Los Angeles Film Critics Association
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • Golden Globes – Drama
  • Producers Guild of America Awards
  • BAFTA Awards
  • Critics Choice Awards
  • National Board of Review top 10
  • TIFF People’s Choice Award second runner-up
  • Satellite Awards
Pending contests: 
  • Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)

8) The Post

Key festival appearances: None
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
Metacritic: 83
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • National Board of Review – Best Film of 2017 
  • AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 

  • Golden Globes – Drama
  • Producers Guild of America Awards
  • Critics Choice Awards

Pending contests:

  • Oscars (winners announced March 4)

9) Darkest Hour

Key festival appearances: Telluride, Toronto
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
Metacritic: 75
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • BAFTA Awards
  • Critics Choice Awards
Pending contests:
  • Oscars (winners announced March 4)

