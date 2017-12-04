2018 awards season scoreboard: Who's leading the Oscar race?

The fall festivals set the race in motion, giving us sturdy contenders in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and now the Academy has anointed them among its 2018 class of Oscar nominees. But, between presumed mainstays like the aforementioned titles and new threats like The Post and Phantom Thread, who’s really leading the pack in the big six categories as their respective contests take shape? Read on for EW’s awards season scoreboard, which tracks every major precursor victory and nomination in anticipation of the Oscars ceremony on March 4.

Best Picture

1) The Shape of Water

Key festival appearances: Venice, Telluride, Toronto, AFI Fest

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Metacritic: 86

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

Producers Guild of America Awards

Directors Guild of America Awards

Critics Choice Awards

Venice Golden Lion

AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

Golden Globes – Drama

BAFTA Awards

Satellite Awards

Pending contests:

Oscars (winners announced March 4)



2) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Key festival appearances: Venice, Toronto

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Metacritic: 88

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

Golden Globes – Drama Screen Actors Guild Awards – Ensemble BAFTA Awards TIFF People’s Choice Award AFI top 10 Satellite Awards



Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

Producers Guild of America Awards Directors Guild of America Awards Critics Choice Awards Venice Golden Lion



Pending contests:

Oscars (winners announced March 4)



3) Get Out

Key festival appearances: Sundance

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Metacritic: 84

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

Producers Guild of America Awards Screen Actors Guild Awards – Ensemble Directors Guild of America Awards Golden Globes – Musical/Comedy Critics Choice Awards National Board of Review top 10 Gotham Awards Satellite Awards



Pending contests:

Oscars (winners announced March 4) Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)



4) Lady Bird

Key festival appearances: Telluride, Toronto, New York

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Metacritic: 94

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

Golden Globes – Musical/Comedy AFI top 10 New York Film Critics Circle



Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

Producers Guild of America Awards Directors Guild of America Awards Screen Actors Guild Awards – Ensemble Critics Choice Awards National Board of Review top 10 Satellite Awards



Pending contests:

Oscars (winners announced March 4) Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)



5) Phantom Thread

Key festival appearances: None

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Metacritic: 90