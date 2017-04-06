Get Out, Stranger Things lead 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

La La Land type Movie

Though its yearly crop of nominees tends to skew more commercial than the Oscars’ or Golden Globes’, MTV’s annual Hollywood awards show has proven, once again, its finger is pressed firmly on the pulse of pop culture, recognizing a wealth of diversity across both film and television categories among its 2017 class.

For the first time in its 25-year history, the MTV Movie & TV Awards — previously known simply as the MTV Movie Awards — has expanded the scope of its categories to include titles like Netflix’s Stranger Things, NBC’s This Is Us, FX’s Atlanta, and VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race — each of which scored major notices among the ceremony’s inaugural set of TV honorees.

While television performers have been integrated into pre-existing categories like Best Villain (where the likes of — spoiler alert — Get Out star Allison Williams goes head-to-head with Demogorgon from Stranger Things), Best Comedic Performance, and Best Kiss, among others, several new brackets make their debut this year, including Show of the Year (Atlanta and Insecure square off against This Is Us, Game of Thrones, Pretty Little Liars, and Stranger Things), Best Host (LGBT icons RuPaul and Ellen DeGeneres vs. Samantha Bee, Trevor Noah, and John Oliver), and an individual television acting set that includes Donald Glover (Atlanta), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things).

Also new for 2017 is the Next Generation award, which will be given to a breakout media star. Nominees include actress Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), actor Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Insecure writer-actress-creator Issa Rae, The Night Of star Riz Ahmed, and Blackish performer Yara Shahidi.

On the film side, Jordan Peele’s feature directorial debut, Get Out, racked up six nominations, including Movie of the Year, Best Actor in a Movie (Kaluuya), Best Villain (Williams), Best Comedic Performance (Lil Rel Howery), Best Duo (Kaluuya and Howery), and Best Fight Against the System. Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast scored several nominations as well, particularly for Movie of the Year, Best Actor in a Movie (Emma Watson), and Best Kiss.

Other films that appear in the Movie of the Year category include Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine film, Logan, franchise blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the Hailee Steinfeld-driven teen comedy, The Edge of Seventeen.

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards — hosted by Workaholics nominee Adam DeVine (Best Comedic Performance) and executive-produced by Casey Patterson for the second year in a row — airs live from the Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can begin voting for winners now at MTV.com.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR (Presented by Toyota CH-R)

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Hugh Jackman – Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy – Split (Universal Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH (Netflix)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam DeVine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)



TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)

UPDATE: The following two categories were added at a later date:

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend – (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – Trolls (20th Century Fox)

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live! (NBC)

“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down (Netflix)

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live (FOX)