Hidden Figures, La La Land top Art Directors Guild Awards

Another day of sun, another awards season victory for La La Land and Hidden Figures.

The prospective best picture Oscar contenders both scored additional industry accolades Saturday night, nabbing a pair of the Art Directors Guild’s top honors at its annual awards ceremony.

Wynn Thomas’ expansive designs in Hidden Figures — Theodore Melfi’s chronicle of three black NASA mathematicians who overcame adversity to play a pivotal role in the U.S. space program — triumphed in the period film category, while the David Wasco-crafted aesthetics of Damien Chazelle’s Los Angeles-based musical won in the contemporary film category. Elsewhere, Guy Hendrix Dyas’ work on the Jennifer Lawrence/Chris Pratt sci-fi vehicle Passengers earned a trophy on the fantasy film front.

La La Land‘s showing at the Art Directors Guild solidifies its undeniable domination on the guild circuit thus far, having previously won high-profile awards from the Directors Guild of America, the Producers Guild of America, and the American Cinema Editors — all of which share crossover membership with some of the Academy’s most influential branches.

In January, La La Land received a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations, indicating major support across multiple above-the-line and tech categories, therefore laying an essential foundation for a best picture victory.

Not to be discounted in the hunt, Hidden Figures — currently the highest-grossing of the Academy’s nine best picture nominees — could surge as final voting begins on Monday. The film has grossed an astonishing $125 million domestically (and counting), with its ensemble cast additionally receiving the Screen Actors Guild’s highest competitive award during the Jan. 29 telecast. Actors comprise Academy’s largest voting branch, meaning Hidden Figures‘ crowd-pleasing, timely narrative could repeat at the Oscars if enough of its supporters rank the film at No. 1 on the preferential ballot.

Per a press release, the winners of the 21st Annual Art Directors Guild Awards are:

FILM:

1. PERIOD FILM

HIDDEN FIGURES

Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS

2. FANTASY FILM



PASSENGERS

Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS

3. CONTEMPORARY FILM

LA LA LAND

Production Designer: DAVID WASCO

TELEVISION:

4. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

WESTWORLD: “Pilot”

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

5. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES



MR. ROBOT: “Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z”

Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

6. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

THE NIGHT OF: “Pilot”

Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN

7. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: “Now I Will Sing”

Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO

8. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES



THE GREAT INDOORS: “Pilot”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

9. AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE

Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER

10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL



iPHONE 7: BALLOONS

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”

Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO