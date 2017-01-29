SAG Awards 2017: William H. Macy thanks President Trump while accepting award

Being Frank has its rewards. William H. Macy has won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for his role as deadbeat dad Frank Gallagher on Shameless.

Accepting the prize at the 23rd annual ceremony Sunday night in Los Angeles, he was both surprised… and very surprising. “I’m shocked. I’m probably not as shocked as Jeffrey [Tambor, who was also nominated in the category], but I’m pretty shocked,” he began. “I would like to go against the strain this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal.”

Macy, 66, portrays the scuzzy but occasionally endearing patriarch of the dysfunctional Gallagher family on the Showtime series, which concluded its seventh season last month and has been renewed for an eighth season. The cast also includes Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, and Cameron Monaghan.

Claiming his third SAG Award in 11 nominations, Macy beat out Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent (last year’s winner), Anthony Anderson in Black-ish, Tituss Burgess in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Ty Burrell in Modern Family.

Get the full list of SAG Awards winners here.