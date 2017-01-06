Golden Globes 2017: Who's attending

This week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the second round of presenters for Sunday’s 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The list includes Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Sting, Emma Stone, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers, and Kristen Wiig.

The impressive group will join previously announced presenters including Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman, Matt Damon, Brie Larson, Steve Carrell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Milo Ventimiglia, and many more.

The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 8 on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T.

