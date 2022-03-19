10 classic films to pair with the 2022 Best Picture nominees

If you liked Drive My Car, watch Vanya on 42nd Street (1994)

Drive My Car is such a unique entity, it nearly defies pairing, but what would one expect from a film based on a Haruki Murakami story? It follows Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a stage director, as he grapples with prolonged grief and guilt over the death of his wife while working on a multilingual production of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, which he was also starring in at the time of her passing. Chekhov is a playwright whose sparse writing reaches profound depths about universal subjects like grief, heartache, and existential dread. Kafuku uses the play — and his late wife's tape recordings of its dialogue — to come to terms with his grief. Louis Malle's Vanya on 42nd Street pushes that notion even further, digging into the process of staging Chekhov and the lessons to be gleaned from the intimacy of the work. Wallace Shawn and Julianne Moore star as Vanya and Yelena, but the movie is simply a series of three years' worth of performance workshops in which actors come together to understand Uncle Vanya. The vibrancy and vitality of Chekhov's work and the lessons he still has to offer us as a dramatist shine through in both films.