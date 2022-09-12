The Awardist

Subscribe to The Awardist podcast to hear interviews with your favorite stars, plus hot takes from EW editors as they break down the best movies and performances from the past year.

Most Recent

2023 Oscars predictions from EW's new Awardist columnist: The Fabelmans takes an early lead
With the race starting to crystallize, awards expert Dave Karger gives us his 2023 Oscars predictions in the top categories.
Will Smith's new film Emancipation gets December release from Apple TV+ ahead of awards season
Watch the trailer for director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming historical thriller.
Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar, dies at 75
She famously took to the stage when the actor won his Academy Award for 'The Godfather' in 1973.
Brendan Fraser continues awards season dominance with another win for The Whale performance
Fraser moves closer to securing a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars thanks to a major award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Russia boycotts Oscars, won't submit in International Feature Film category
"In the current situation, we should show that Russia’s film industry still exists, and we should nominate a movie," filmmaker Alexey Uchitel said of 122 potential Russian submissions.
Maren Morris doesn't feel comfortable going to the CMA Awards amid clash with Jason Aldean's wife
Morris previously spoke out against Brittany Aldean's transphobic remarks and called her "Insurrection Barbie."
Advertisement

More The Awardist

NBC revives Golden Globes telecast after HFPA racial exclusion scandal
The network did not air a Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 as the HFPA attempted to rehabilitate its image and overhaul its membership.
Queer Fire Island cast blazes trail through awards season with major ensemble prize
Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, and more won the Gotham Awards' Ensemble Tribute prize, which has gone to Oscar-winning films The Favourite and Moonlight in the past.
Steven Spielberg's Fabelmans, Daniel Radcliffe's Weird win TIFF People's Choice and Oscars hopes
Quinta Brunson crashes Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, reclaims her time after his controversial Emmys bit
Shows with the most Emmy wins in TV history
Wait, Elle Fanning thinks she looks like Bill Hader?
Emmy Awards 2022 review: Great speeches barely rescued a dreadful show

Hooray, Abbott Elementary! Yay, Squid Game! Dance numbers, noooooooo!

All The Awardist

Lorne Michaels says Saturday Night Live season 48 will have at least 4 new cast members
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak poke fun at 'complicated relationships' with costars at Emmys
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Emmy winners get assist from pre-submitted thank-yous during speeches
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Survivor alum Mike White begs 'don't vote me off the island' as he wins 3 Emmys for White Lotus
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Sheryl Lee Ralph finally gets her due, eats up 2022 Emmys with epic acceptance speech — and song!
Emmys // September 12, 2022
The best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Jackée Harry celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph's historic Emmys win: 'It's come full circle!'
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Jennifer Coolidge refuses to get cut off at Emmys, dances to play-off music instead
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn on helping Bob Odenkirk during his heart attack
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Lizzo's Big Grrrls pulls off shocking Emmys upset over RuPaul's Drag Race for Outstanding Competition Series
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Lizzo, Brett Goldstein share 'Big Grrrls' moment at 2022 Emmys
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Here's how you know 2022 Emmys announcer Sam Jay and DJ Zedd
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Michael Keaton remembers 'doubters' and his 'true' supporters in Emmys victory speech
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Ayyyy! Henry Winkler channels the Fonz, shares Happy Days Ron Howard memory on Emmys red carpet
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Bowen Yang brings his mom as date to the 2022 Emmys: 'Makes me very emotional'
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Emmy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Elle Fanning says The Great costume designer was behind her beautiful regal Emmys gown
Emmys // September 12, 2022
The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Emmys // September 12, 2022
See all the stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Emmys 2022 red carpet livestream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show
Emmys // September 12, 2022
Academy promises 'great legacy surprises' in 2023 Oscars preview
Oscars // September 10, 2022
The mightiest movies at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Film Festivals // September 09, 2022
As Kenan Thompson prepares to host, we predict who will win at the 2022 Emmys in EW's The Awardist
The Awardist // September 09, 2022
Make your final picks for the 2022 Emmys with EW's printable ballot
Emmys // September 09, 2022
Who will (and should) win at the 2022 Emmys
Emmys // September 08, 2022
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com