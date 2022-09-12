The Awardist

2023 Oscars predictions from EW's new Awardist columnist: The Fabelmans takes an early lead
With the race starting to crystallize, awards expert Dave Karger gives us his 2023 Oscars predictions in the top categories.
Will Smith's new film Emancipation gets December release from Apple TV+ ahead of awards season
Watch the trailer for director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming historical thriller.
Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar, dies at 75
She famously took to the stage when the actor won his Academy Award for 'The Godfather' in 1973.
Brendan Fraser continues awards season dominance with another win for The Whale performance
Fraser moves closer to securing a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars thanks to a major award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Russia boycotts Oscars, won't submit in International Feature Film category
"In the current situation, we should show that Russia’s film industry still exists, and we should nominate a movie," filmmaker Alexey Uchitel said of 122 potential Russian submissions.
Maren Morris doesn't feel comfortable going to the CMA Awards amid clash with Jason Aldean's wife
Morris previously spoke out against Brittany Aldean's transphobic remarks and called her "Insurrection Barbie."