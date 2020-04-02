Youyoung Lee
17 Sauciest TV Chefs
Gallery
A new season of 'Top Chef Masters' inspires us to serve up our list of small-screen kitchen royalty, from Anthony Bourdain and Rachael Ray to Julia Child and Martha Stewart
By Youyoung Lee
21 Rockin' Concert Movies
Gallery
As Michael Jackson's ''This is It'' opens, we're raising a lighter to music-performance films burned into memory
By Youyoung Lee
Concert Movies: 21 Most Rockin' Docs
Gallery
With ''Woodstock'' getting a 40th anniversary DVD release, we're raising our lighters for the best performance films
By Youyoung Lee
Read the Book! 23 Disappointing Movie Adaptations
Gallery
As ''He's Just Not That Into You'' arrives, we remember prior book-to-big-screen projects that jilted fans
By Youyoung Lee
The "Sex and the City" set
Article
How Aidan's leather chair and Petrovsky's light show came to be
By Youyoung Lee
'Sex and the City': The hot spots
Article
What would the show have been without its ''fifth lady,'' New York City? We map the hot spots, shops, and landmarks that our heroines called home
By Youyoung Lee
Movie wedding tips
Article
What films like ''The Wedding Singer'' and ''My Big Fat Greek Wedding'' taught us about nuptials
By Youyoung Lee
'Gossip Girl' recap: OMFG
Article
By Youyoung Lee
'Gossip Girl' recap: Sparks fly on the UES
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Gossip Girl: The mean girls win
Article
By Youyoung Lee
In Ghost Colours
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Jackie Chan: A kick-ology
Gallery
Looking back through 'The Forbidden Kingdom' and 'Rush Hour' star's back-breaking resume
By Youyoung Lee
Gordon Ramsay vs. Julia Child
Article
A look at how ''The French Chef'' would deal in ''Hell's Kitchen''
By Youyoung Lee
On the Scene: 'My Blueberry Nights' premiere
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Calling the bluff: Is '21' racist?
Article
By Youyoung Lee
To Protect and to Serve: 17 Awesome Bodyguards
Gallery
With ''Drillbit Taylor'' in theaters, we salute pop-culture security forces, from the Terminator to Aragorn
By Youyoung Lee
Wristcutters: A Love Story
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Crystal Castles
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Southland Tales
Article
By Youyoung Lee
17 Sauciest TV Chefs
Gallery
As Anthony Bourdain preps for more ''No Reservations,'' we're serving up the best small-screen cooks in the biz
By Youyoung Lee
The Painter From Shanghai
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Dedication
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Snap judgment: 'Lipstick Jungle'
Article
By Youyoung Lee
Straight to DVD
Article
Even stars like Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Lopez, and Alec Baldwin can't get their films to theaters
By Youyoung Lee
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com