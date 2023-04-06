Wesley Stenzel

From Stranger Things to Squid Game, you'll want to binge these shows created by the popular streaming service.
Advertisement
On the heels of The Fabelmans star's fifth Oscar nomination, EW looks back at some of Williams' most memorable performances.
From Titanic to Jerry Maguire, these movies had us at hello.
Cary Grant holding Eva Marie Saint in a scene from the film 'North By Northwest', 1959. Grant is wearing a pale grey Oxford shirt by Brooks Brothers. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)
From his start in silent films to smash hits Psycho and Vertigo, Alfred Hitchcock crafted some of the 20th century’s most thrilling features. Read on for EW’s ranking of every Alfred Hitchcock movie.
From haunted hotels to witches, monsters, and blood suckers, here’s your guide to the scariest horror movies on HBO Max right now — and why they give us the creeps.
From cult classic Donnie Darko to recent gems like Ambulance, Jake Gyllenhaal always delivers intense, emotional work. Here’s EW’s list of the actor’s best performances.
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 20: The movie "Chinatown", directed by Roman Polanski and written by Robert Towne. Seen here, Jack Nicholson as J.J. 'Jake' Gittes. Initial theatrical release June 20, 1974. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
The most Oscar-nominated male actor in history has given countless excellent performances. Read on for EW’s list of Jack Nicholson’s best.
Advertisement
One of Hollywood’s favorite oddballs is having his biggest year yet, with The Batman and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans under his belt. Read our full list of Paul Dano’s best performances.
From Jaws to Lincoln, Steven Spielberg has elicited magnificent performances from movie stars and character actors alike. Here's EW's list of the best ones from each of his films.