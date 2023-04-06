Wesley Stenzel
The 20 best Netflix original series, ranked
From Stranger Things to Squid Game, you'll want to binge these shows created by the popular streaming service.
The 15 best Michelle Williams movie roles, ranked
On the heels of The Fabelmans star's fifth Oscar nomination, EW looks back at some of Williams' most memorable performances.
The 25 best romance films of the 1990s
From Titanic to Jerry Maguire, these movies had us at hello.
Every Alfred Hitchcock movie, ranked
From his start in silent films to smash hits Psycho and Vertigo, Alfred Hitchcock crafted some of the 20th century’s most thrilling features. Read on for EW’s ranking of every Alfred Hitchcock movie.
The best horror movies on HBO Max right now (Jan 2023)
From haunted hotels to witches, monsters, and blood suckers, here’s your guide to the scariest horror movies on HBO Max right now — and why they give us the creeps.
The 15 best Jake Gyllenhaal performances
From cult classic Donnie Darko to recent gems like Ambulance, Jake Gyllenhaal always delivers intense, emotional work. Here’s EW’s list of the actor’s best performances.
The best Jack Nicholson performances
The most Oscar-nominated male actor in history has given countless excellent performances. Read on for EW’s list of Jack Nicholson’s best.
Paul Dano's best movie roles
One of Hollywood’s favorite oddballs is having his biggest year yet, with The Batman and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans under his belt. Read our full list of Paul Dano’s best performances.
The best performances in every Steven Spielberg movie
From Jaws to Lincoln, Steven Spielberg has elicited magnificent performances from movie stars and character actors alike. Here's EW's list of the best ones from each of his films. 
The best Adam Driver movie roles
He's played complex leading men, intimidating villains, and goofy sidekicks across indie faves and blockbusters. Read on for EW's list of Adam Driver's best film performances. 
