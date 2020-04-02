Tricia Laine
The 41st Annual Grammy Awards
We tell you about this year's show where Lauryn Hill received five trophies and Ricky Martin sang his heart out
By Tricia Laine
Tae-Bo sweeps Hollywood
Find out why Billy Banks seems to be all over your television
By Tricia Laine
Monitor
Johnny Depp's arrest and Jay Leno's ''Popular Mechanics'' writing deal made news the week of February 5, 1999
By Tricia Laine
Roberto Benigni's holy fan
The Pope enjoyed the actor/director's ''Life Is Beautiful''
By Tricia Laine
Special effects for next Stephen King movie
''Storm of the Century'' brings a major blizzard to Maine
By Tricia Laine
The Golden Globe winners
Do victories for ''The Truman Show'' and ''Shakespeare In Love'' mean imminent Oscar nominations?
By Dave Karger Tricia Laine
A future look for 1998's superstars
How will Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, and Chris Tucker fare in 1999?
By Tricia Laine Jeff Jensen
Awards for Hollywood's biggest party people
Madonna, Jewel, and Jenny McCarthy were among the best, the worst, and the unforgettable in revelry in 1998
By Tricia Laine
