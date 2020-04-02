Tricia Laine

The 41st Annual Grammy Awards
We tell you about this year's show where Lauryn Hill received five trophies and Ricky Martin sang his heart out
Tae-Bo sweeps Hollywood
Find out why Billy Banks seems to be all over your television
Johnny Depp's arrest and Jay Leno's ''Popular Mechanics'' writing deal made news the week of February 5, 1999
Roberto Benigni's holy fan
The Pope enjoyed the actor/director's ''Life Is Beautiful''
''Storm of the Century'' brings a major blizzard to Maine
The Golden Globe winners
Do victories for ''The Truman Show'' and ''Shakespeare In Love'' mean imminent Oscar nominations?
How will Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, and Chris Tucker fare in 1999?
Madonna, Jewel, and Jenny McCarthy were among the best, the worst, and the unforgettable in revelry in 1998