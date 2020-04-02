Tom Conroy

Tom Conroy is a staff editor for EW.com
By Tom Conroy
'Terminator: Sarah Connor Chronicles': A surprising season premiere
By Tom Conroy
'Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles': Best and Worst
Relive the chills, warm fuzzies, and unresolved questions from season 1, then vote in our exclusive polls
By Tom Conroy, Whitney Pastorek
'Big Brother' recap: Hellfire and eviction
While Libra and Keesha face elimination, Dan faces the wrath of Jerry
By Tom Conroy
Help Mitch Albom develop his next million-dollar idea
By Tom Conroy
Donald Trump's Delusions
By Tom Conroy
''The Hills'': The pregnancy test
Heidi tells her bad boyfriend Spencer the results; plus, Lauren survives a tough assignment and a bad date
By Tom Conroy
''America's Next Top Model'': Beers and tears
The new contestants get in a bar brawl on the third season's premiere, but the great Tyra concentrates on healing their psychic wounds
By Tom Conroy
This series may fly, but the title will bomb
By Tom Conroy
''Laguna Beach'': Spring-break heartbreak
Kyndra and Tyler are on again, then off again, during the annual migration to Cabo
By Tom Conroy
''Big Brother: All-Stars'': Will's Beatle strategy
The Lennon-McCartney team fires Ringo and tries to choose between two Yokos
By Tom Conroy
The ''Treasure Hunters'' finale: Luck is key
One team randomly comes up with the combination that leads to millions in gold
By Tom Conroy
''Deadwood'': Everyone's a target
Someone takes a potshot at Mrs. Ellsworth, and mean old Al strikes back
By Tom Conroy
House Calls
We scrutinize the 14 houseguests' past deeds (and misdeeds), and give odds for each of them to take home the half million
By Tom Conroy
''Deadwood'': Some new blood
When Hearst's cook and Swearengen's actor friend arrive in the camp, we see what the warring alpha males are trying to hide
By Tom Conroy
The November sweeps TV that you can't miss
Our guide to the best concerts, specials, miniseries, and guest stars during TV's competitive season
By Tom Conroy
''Desperate Housewives'': Their cheating hearts
Susan doesn't tell Mike she's found Zach, and Lynette fakes an imaginary nanny's death; meanwhile, George and Andrew manipulate Bree
By Tom Conroy
''Laguna Beach'': Jason and LC hook up. Gross.
The two free agents flirt at her barbecue, go on a date, then share a nighttime dip in the hot tub
By Tom Conroy
''Survivor'': Taking one for the tribe
Jocky Jeff volunteers to be voted out after injuring himself, ending his probably doomed romance with Kim
By Tom Conroy
January's looking hot for TV: See what's on
The new year brings an enticing batch of specials, new series, and returning favorites like ''American Idol,'' ''24,'' and ''Alias.''
By Tom Conroy
''The Bachelor'': The fisherman reels one in
Though the editing made us think Byron was hooked on Tanya, there was something about Mary
By Tom Conroy
''The Bachelor'': Byron meets his victims
On the reunion and clip episode, the kookiest women get a chance to explain themselves, and Byron dodges a few more bullets
By Tom Conroy
''The Bachelor'': The show's cheatin' heart
Both Byron and the producers dump on Cynthia; meanwhile, Mary is still haunted by the ghost of Bob
By Tom Conroy
''The Bachelor'': Cheresse is chaste off the show
On the fantasy-date episode, three of the women spend the night with Byron
By Tom Conroy
''The Bachelor'': How to lose a guy in two episodes
Jealous Jayne continues her meltdown, forcing Byron to put her out of her misery
By Tom Conroy
