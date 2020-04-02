Tom Conroy

Relive the chills, warm fuzzies, and unresolved questions from season 1, then vote in our exclusive polls
While Libra and Keesha face elimination, Dan faces the wrath of Jerry
Heidi tells her bad boyfriend Spencer the results; plus, Lauren survives a tough assignment and a bad date
The new contestants get in a bar brawl on the third season's premiere, but the great Tyra concentrates on healing their psychic wounds
Kyndra and Tyler are on again, then off again, during the annual migration to Cabo
The Lennon-McCartney team fires Ringo and tries to choose between two Yokos
One team randomly comes up with the combination that leads to millions in gold
Someone takes a potshot at Mrs. Ellsworth, and mean old Al strikes back
House Calls
Gallery
We scrutinize the 14 houseguests' past deeds (and misdeeds), and give odds for each of them to take home the half million
''Deadwood'': Some new blood
Article
When Hearst's cook and Swearengen's actor friend arrive in the camp, we see what the warring alpha males are trying to hide
Our guide to the best concerts, specials, miniseries, and guest stars during TV's competitive season
Susan doesn't tell Mike she's found Zach, and Lynette fakes an imaginary nanny's death; meanwhile, George and Andrew manipulate Bree
The two free agents flirt at her barbecue, go on a date, then share a nighttime dip in the hot tub
Jocky Jeff volunteers to be voted out after injuring himself, ending his probably doomed romance with Kim
The new year brings an enticing batch of specials, new series, and returning favorites like ''American Idol,'' ''24,'' and ''Alias.''
Though the editing made us think Byron was hooked on Tanya, there was something about Mary
On the reunion and clip episode, the kookiest women get a chance to explain themselves, and Byron dodges a few more bullets
Both Byron and the producers dump on Cynthia; meanwhile, Mary is still haunted by the ghost of Bob
On the fantasy-date episode, three of the women spend the night with Byron
Jealous Jayne continues her meltdown, forcing Byron to put her out of her misery