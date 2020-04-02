Timothy Gunatilaka

Our heroine's ''Laguna Beach'' heartbreaker returns to mess with her new life
We tell you whether the extras make it worth an upgrade
2005's most penetrating film, or an overrated snooze? Two EW staffers debate
Larry King's sex life!
Article
...and four other great moments from Stern's new show
By playing it safe and talking corporate, Ms. Dao beats the more deserving Santino
Big-screen flops exposed
Article
James Robert Parish's new book highlights the history of Hollywood's biggest disappointments