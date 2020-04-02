Tiarra Mukherjee

Tanqueray Gin made headlines this week
Hillary Clinton's Grammy made headlines this week
Remembering ''Dynasty''
Article
Actor-writer Joan Collins reflects on her life after the classic soap opera
Sharon Stone, Anne Rice, and Julia Roberts made the news this week
Interview with Dennis Rodman
Article
Basketball bad boy talks about his forray into TV and film
The stars of ''Independence Day'' and ''Twister'' are used to being mixed up
Cindy Crawford, Ricki Lake, and more are stepping out in retro style
The Fugees' singer talks about their new record ''The Score''
Singer is working on ''Fled'' soundtrack and her own album ''The Amoeba Cleansing Syndrome''
Rental companies mark the new DreamWorks location on their motorist maps long before the factory is built
Actors Robert De Niro, Daniel Stern, and others sign up for the upcoming movie
Joan Osborne, Dishwalla, and Dog's Eye View all sing about the Big Guy
Hootie & the Blowfish follow-ups
Article
A look at the Southern bands eager to cash in on the ''Fairweather Johnson'' band's success
Splashy rereleases
Article
Films like ''Heavy Metal'' and ''Giant'' are seeing the light for the second time
How singing at the Superbowl can be the golden ticket
The actor gets into character for 'Nixon'
Our music experts check out the latest releases to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list
Spotlight on Famke Janssen
Article
We look at the ''Goldeneye'' villainess' career
Fab Four facts and figures
Article
A numerical look at Paul, John, George and Ringo's lasting influence