Tanya Melendez

THE BLACKLIST -- "Raymond Reddington (#00): Good Night" Episode 1022 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
Find out what happens to Red.
THE BLACKLIST -- "Arthur Hudson" Episode 1020 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington -- (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)
Arthur Hudson’s vendetta comes to a boil, Red says goodbye to some old favorites, and there’s a very bratty cameo.
Congressman Hudson gets some major ammunition... but what will he do with it?
Two households, both alike in (in)dignity, put Red in the middle.
As the Task Force unravels an international conspiracy, Arthur Hudson finds one closer to home.
THE BLACKLIST -- "Blair Foster (#39)" Episode 1016 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington -- (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The team goes after a Blacklister worthy of the label.
The Task Force flexes their investigative muscles on a trio of cases.
A missing groom, an old love, and some hard truths make for an emotional episode in "The Nowhere Bride."
THE BLACKLIST -- "The Sicilian Error of Color" Episode 1013 -- Pictured: (l-r) Janet Zarish as Kathleen Sutton, James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
Malik joins Red in his travels and at one epic garage sale as she tries to learn the truth about her past.