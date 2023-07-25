Tanya Melendez
The Blacklist series finale ends with 2 shocking deaths
Find out what happens to Red.
The Blacklist recap: Let's have some fun on the way out
Arthur Hudson’s vendetta comes to a boil, Red says goodbye to some old favorites, and there’s a very bratty cameo.
The Blacklist recap: The Task Force's secret is exposed
Congressman Hudson gets some major ammunition... but what will he do with it?
The Blacklist recap: Red + Juliet
Two households, both alike in (in)dignity, put Red in the middle.
The Blacklist recap: Logistical matters
As the Task Force unravels an international conspiracy, Arthur Hudson finds one closer to home.
The Blacklist recap: The fix(er) is in
The team goes after a Blacklister worthy of the label.
The Blacklist recap: Red puts the hat in hat trick
The Task Force flexes their investigative muscles on a trio of cases.
The Blacklist recap: Something blue
A missing groom, an old love, and some hard truths make for an emotional episode in "The Nowhere Bride."
The Blacklist recap: Malik searches for answers about her mother
Malik joins Red in his travels and at one epic garage sale as she tries to learn the truth about her past.
The Blacklist recap: We'll always have Marseille
Dembe’s past love returns and a new threat looms over the Task Force.
The Blacklist recap: (In)convenience Stop
Red gets held hostage and the Task Force attempts a rescue.
The Blacklist recap: Wait a minute, Mr. Postman 
A Blacklister from Cooper’s past returns with a deadly delivery.
The Blacklist recap: Location, location, location
The (Wujing) war comes home in a twisty, thrilling conclusion.
The Blacklist recap: Slow your troll
Red and the Task Force race to stop another avenging Blacklister.
The Blacklist recap: A gig's a gig
The Freelancer is on assignment, and a Red employee has a side hustle.
The Blacklist recap: Laverne Cox is back, Vesco's a double agent, and Wujing's safe house gets raided
And, a tough goodbye.
The Blacklist recap: We're gonna talk about Bruno
Red and the Task Force let Herbie take the lead.
The Blacklist recap: Red and Vesco crash a treasure hunt for the 200th episode
Red and an old friend go after a treasure, but a dangerous Blacklister is on their trail.
The Blacklist recap: A frenemy returns
Friends and frenemies return with a Twist.
The Blacklist recap: A whale of a tale
Wujing attempts to fund his war, but you should always bet on Red.
The Blacklist premiere recap: The legacy of Marvin Gerard
The final season premiere sets the stage for the return of Blacklisters past.
