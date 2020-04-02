Stephen Schaefer
Love Fest
Hollywood hit Venice for a film festival--and a little romance.
By Stephen Schaefer
Wax On, Wax Off
By Stephen Schaefer William Keck
Broken 'Hart'
By Stephen Schaefer
Venice Film Festival: Where the Stars Align
The city traded some of its old-world charm for Hollywood glitz at the Venice film fest.
By Stephen Schaefer
John Travolta hits pay dirt
Actor will get $20 million each for ''Primary Colors,'' ''Have Gun Will Travel,'' and ''Civil Action''
By Stephen Schaefer
Gary Oldman's role reversal
''The Scarlet Letter'' reveals the actor's sweeter side
By Stephen Schaefer
Sigourney Weaver braves the bugs
The actress tells of her encounter with ants in her new film ''Copycat''
By Stephen Schaefer
Poster Imposter
Dead men tell this tale: The bodies in Spike Lee's new film 'Clockers' are called into question
By Stephen Schaefer
