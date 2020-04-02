Stephen Schaefer

Love Fest
Hollywood hit Venice for a film festival--and a little romance.
The city traded some of its old-world charm for Hollywood glitz at the Venice film fest.
John Travolta hits pay dirt
Actor will get $20 million each for ''Primary Colors,'' ''Have Gun Will Travel,'' and ''Civil Action''
Gary Oldman's role reversal
''The Scarlet Letter'' reveals the actor's sweeter side
Sigourney Weaver braves the bugs
The actress tells of her encounter with ants in her new film ''Copycat''
Poster Imposter
Dead men tell this tale: The bodies in Spike Lee's new film 'Clockers' are called into question