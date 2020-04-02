Stephen King
Exclusive excerpt: Stephen King's The Outsider gets a chilling first look
Article
With the mystery surrounding the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old boy, Stephen King's new novel 'The Outsider' is poised to be the summer's spookiest read
By Stephen King
Stephen King's 'End of Watch': Read an exclusive excerpt
Article
The final book in King's Bill Hodges trilogy hits shelves June 7.
By Stephen King
Read an exclusive excerpt from Stephen King’s new book 'Finders Keepers'
Article
By Stephen King
Stephen King's 'Mr. Mercedes': Read an excerpt now
Article
By Stephen King
Stephen King: The best books I read in 2012
Article
Stephen King recounts his favorite books that he read in 2012
By Stephen King
Stephen King: The best TV I saw in 2012
Article
Stephen King gives his take on TV he's watched this year
By Stephen King
What I'm reading now: Stephen King
Article
The author shares what's on his shelf
By Stephen King
Stephen King: My Top 20 of 2011
Gallery
Movies, TV, music, and books encountered by Uncle Stevie this year that turned his dials up to 8 or more
By Stephen King
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com