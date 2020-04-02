Shawna Malcom

''Pirates'' premieres early
TNT's movie starring Anthony Michael Hall and Noah Wyle was broadcast early to make the Emmy consideration cut-off
Ioan Gruffudd comes ashore
The Welsh actor pulls double duty with ''Great Expectations'' and ''Horatio Hornblower''
Sweeps season hits TV
Networks break out the big events for May, including ''Wrestlemania,'' ''Thumb Wars,'' and more
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' wild child tells EW Online about finding career happiness after years of boozing and, gulp, a 'marriage' to Corey Feldman
Playing Neve Campbell's new love interest, the actress sits down with EW to talk about her role
Prime time starts talking dirty
''Felicity'' and ''Ally McBeal'' are some of the shows following in the footsteps of ''NYPD Blue''
Now out of a job, the comedian helps out ''It's like, you know...''