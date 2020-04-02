Shaunna Murphy
Once Upon a Time recap: A series regular dies
Someone dies; someone has a one-night stand. Neither are who you think!
By Shaunna Murphy
Once Upon a Time recap: Becoming David Nolan
John Doe finally makes his choice. Also -- dragons!
By Shaunna Murphy
Once Upon a Time recap: Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide
Jiminy Cricket's backstory is revealed as a sinkhole appears in Storybrooke
By Shaunna Murphy
Once Upon a Time recap: A Cinderella Story
Cinderella climbs the social ladder while Emma hunts a pregnant teen
By Shaunna Murphy
Once Upon a Time recap: 'Snow Falls'
Snow and Charming's backstory is revealed as Mary Margaret searches for her John Doe
By Shaunna Murphy
Once Upon a Time recap: This Town Ain't Big Enough
Regina tries to trick Emma out of Storybrooke, to the detriment of mother nature
By Shaunna Murphy
Once Upon a Time series premiere recap: The Witch and the Wardrobe
The Evil Queen casts a curse; meanwhile, bail bonds collector Emma Swan has a terrible birthday
By Shaunna Murphy
7500
Note to self: Book plane tickets before watching this haunted airplane take flight
By Shaunna Murphy
